Eagles Not Planning On Being Tripped Up By Cold Weather, Lambeau Field Mystique
PHILADELPHIA – Neither the mystique of Lambeau Field nor the mid-November chill of Green Bay will distract the Eagles on Monday night when they play the Green Bay Packers in a heavyweight battle between two of the top teams in the NFC.
“I don’t give a (bleep),” said a very blunt Jordan Davis when asked about the weather predicted for Northern Wisconsin the next couple of days. “Everybody makes a cold-weather game bigger than what it is. In Philly, it’s going to be cold.
“It really doesn’t matter. If you psych yourself out, like it’s going to be cold, you’ve already got your mind made up. So, we go in there, it’s just another cold-weather game. I played in Chicago (in 2022, below 0 wind chill), so after that, anything would be straight.”
The tundra won't be frozen, not with a heated playing surface, but it's not going to be out of the 30s on Sunday or Monday. Their will be a wind chill making it feel colder. It may even snow, though that is supposed to be confined to the Chicago and Milwaukee area, but it is Gren Bay and Lake Michigan is right there, so who can say for sure?
“We’ve done it before in the Linc in the snow,” said Nolan Smith. “It was magical. And it might snow up there. We’re not worried about that. I’ll be out there with a long sleeve for swag, that’s about it. We couldn''t care less about the weather.”
Eagles Are Cold And Snow Tested
That snow game was against the Rams in the playoffs in January.
“That was a fun game,”: said Jalyx Hunt. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for us. We have our focus and how we prepare for a game. If we can block out all the outside elements, we’ll be perfectly fine, and we do that on a normal basis. We play in the Northeast. Philly isn’t the warmest place in the world. We play some cold games and we practice in the cold, so not too nervous about it.”
And the mystique of Lambeau Field? It’s been five years since the Eagles played there, and that was when Jalen Hurts was a rookie quarterback, taking over for Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter and never looking back.
The Eagles are a young team, too, on defense, so for many of them this will be their first trip to Green Bay and Lambeau Field. It will also be Nick Sirianni’s first trip as the Eagles 'head coach. The Lambeau mystique won’t faze him.
“Not really, no,” he said before Saturday’s practice. “I don't get wrapped up in that. We play at a lot of great places. This place, no exception. Obviously, this place has the history that it has, and I have a lot of respect for that, but our job is to focus, to lock in.
“I mean, the Linc's an awesome place to play nine or eight times a year. If you get yourself wrapped up too much into that, I think it takes away from the things that you need to focus on. I have a lot of respect, though, for the history there, and what's happened there, and the great teams and players that have played there, just being around for so long. But no, our job is to go in there and to focus on the things that we can focus on and control. I try not to get myself wrapped up too much into that.”
