Eagles OC Search Could Take Nick Sirianni Turn

The Philadelphia Eagles remain one of the teams sniffing around the league looking for their next offensive coordinator.

The offseason began a few weeks ago with the team opting to move on from Kevin Patullo in the role. Since then, the team has been linked to various candidates, including guys like Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll and Zac Robinson, who ended up elsewhere. There are plenty of options still on the table for the team. Both Jim Bob Cooter and Sean Mannion had second interviews with the franchise and it appears as though things are starting to heat up in the search.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an update about the team's search for an offensive coordinator and mentioned Cooter and Mannion both. But another comment that he made stood out as well. Schefter noted that the team isn't in any rush as they look for the "right fit." He even noted that if the right fit doesn't arise, head coach Nick Sirianni could take over the offense.

The Eagles still have an open OC job

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Well, they might not be the big names that [Sal Paolantonio] and Philadelphia will like, but they have spent the last couple of days talking to Jim Bob Cooter of the Indianapolis Colts and they've spoken [Wednesday] with Sean Mannion, the Green Bay Packers' quarterbacks coach, who a lot of people believe has a bright coaching future. And they're looking for the right fit for one of these jobs. They've been through any number of candidates.

"They don't appear to be in any rush. They have Nick Sirianni, who always could call the offense if they can't find somebody worthy of doing the job. But they're being diligent looking for the right match. And also, again, the fit is not for everybody, as we've seen. Some people have taken other jobs. Some people have pulled out of consideration. It's not for everybody. But they think there is enough good candidates out there that they're going to come out of this with a good, strong offensive coordinator."

That would be quite the twist. As the 2025 season progressed, reports surfaced indicating that Sirianni was more involved in the offense in the second half of the season. With all of the candidates that have been linked to Philadelphia, it certainly would be a surprise if things ended up in a way that Sirianni is the offensive play caller instead.

