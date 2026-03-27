Eagles Predicted to Swing Unlikely Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles currently are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2026 National Football League Draft at No. 23. But will that be their only selection in the first round?

As of right now, the answer to that question is yes. The Eagles have just the one first-round pick for now. But there has obviously been plenty of speculation out there about the idea of the Eagles trading star receiver AJ Brown away and this led Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski to drop a prediction that the Eagles ultimately will end up trading Brown to the New England Patriots in a deal that will bring the No. 31 pick in the first round to Philadelphia.

"New England Patriots Will Trade 1st-Round Pick to Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown," Sobleski wrote. " ... The Patriots remain the most likely landing spot for Brown's services, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Financially, a deal makes the most sense after June 1 when his dead salary-cap hit decreases by over half upon spreading it over two seasons. However, New England can entice the Eagles to get a deal done earlier by offering up a first-round pick.

"The market says such a deal isn't outlandish. The Buffalo Bills surrendered a second-round pick to acquire D.J. Moore's services, while the Denver Broncos flipped this year's first-round selection to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. At 28, Brown is the same age as Moore and only a year older than Waddle, while producing more throughout his career."

Evaluating Predicted AJ Brown-Patriots Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In this prediction, Sobleski only mentioned the idea of New England's first-round pick and didn't mention another draft pick. If that's the case, this deal will not happen. The rumors have swirled all offseason and it has been reported over and over again that the Eagles' asking price has been at least a first- and second-round pick. The rumors have been loud and it has been out there what the Eagles reportedly want. If they were going to settle for less, they likely would've by now.

The chatter has shifted to the idea of a trade being after June 1 for financial reasons. The NFL Draft begins on April 23. Unless this prediction includes at least a second-round pick on top of the No. 31 pick, it is not going to happen. The Eagles have the No. 23 pick. The No. 31 pick is just two away from the second round. It's closer to the second round than to Philadelphia's own first-round pick.

So, to sum up, the idea of Brown going to New England isn't shocking. But if the team is simply him for the No. 31 pick, it is not happening.