Adam Schefter Gives Eagles Fans Hope in AJ Brown Trade Talks

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan hoping that AJ Brown ends up sticking around with the franchise over the course of the rest of the offseason and into the 2026 National Football League, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave you a bit of hope on Thursday.

Schefter was asked if there is any update on the Brown market, especially in the wake of the Elijah Moore signing. He previously squashed any hidden meaning behind the deal as some have come up with theories on both sides of the spectrum that the deal could be a sign that the Eagles want to keep Brown and also that Moore could be a replacement. When it came specifically to the idea of a trade, though, he said nothing is imminent and even used the phrase "if it even happens at all" about a move.

"Elijah Moore and AJ Brown are close friends from college, so you can interpret that as the fact that maybe they want to make AJ Brown happy and keep him there by signing Elijah Moore," Schefter said. "Some people say, 'Oh, they signed Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown, maybe those are potential replacements.'

"The fact of the matter is that we're in late-March and it doesn't look like anything is going to happen with AJ Brown for a little while, if it even happens at all. The Eagles have listened to teams but they have been steadfast in saying all along that they're not looking to trade him and would only trade him unless they got an offer they could not refuse. That has not transpired so far."

Why Eagles Fans Should Have Hope

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Those six words from Schefter hold some weight. "If it even happens at all." Schefter also said that the Eagles haven't wanted to trade Brown from the beginning, which aligns with comments made by Howie Roseman back in February. Roseman said over and over how he doesn't want to trade great players. Also, he shared that Brown is a "huge part" of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's vision for the offense.

Since then, the noise around Brown has been very loud, especially pointing to the New England Patriots. While a deal could certainly happen, Schefter's comments are a step away from some of the other media noise out there that has made a deal sound imminent.

Instead, Schefter made it sound more like a "maybe" than a guarantee. It's been talked about all offseason how the Eagles have a massive asking. It clearly hasn't been met yet. If that continues, Brown will stick around and that would be good for the Eagles' chances of making a run in 2026.