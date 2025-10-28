Eagles Star Making Strong Case To Stay In Contract Year
There was a time this past offseason when it seemed like Dallas Goedert would not be wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey when the 2025 season kicked off.
Around the NFL Draft, Goedert and defensive end Bryce Huff were the Eagles’ two biggest trade candidates. The Eagles didn’t move Goedert before the NFL Draft, and also didn’t draft a rookie tight end. Soon after, the Eagles and Goedert restructured his contract to keep him in town, to the surprise of some.
The move has turned out to be another win for the Eagles' front office. Goedert is having a stellar season, potentially the best of his career. His future in Philadelphia beyond this season may not be guaranteed, but he’s not thinking about that yet.
"I've just been enjoying this season, not worried about the future," Goedert said. "Just trying to be where my feet are, enjoying it with the guys. We've got an incredible group. So many people I've got respect for in this building. Just trying to keep building on a good year."
The Eagles' front office looks like geniuses right now
Goedert may not want to talk about the future, but it is an important topic. He will be a free agent after the season, but with the way that he's playing right now, it would be hard to let him go.
One of the biggest question marks throughout Goedert's career so far has been health. Last year, for example, he was only able to play in 10 games in the regular season. This year, he has missed just one game so far and has been dominant when he's been on the field. It's a perfect time for him to stay healthy as well in a contract year.
Through seven games, Goedert has 30 catches for 289 receiving yards and a league-leading seven touchdown receptions. Before this season, his career-high in touchdowns was five, set way back in 2019. Now, he has nine more games to add to this total. His current career-high in catches in a season is 59, which he set in 2023. Right now, he's on pace for 68 catches if he plays all nine of the Eagles' remaining games.
The receiving yards he's had in a season is 830 in 2021. Right now, he's on pace for 660, so he's not on pace. But, there's time to make up the ground there. Regardless, he has been one of the most dependable pieces for this Eagles team through the season and is making a case for himself to stick around beyond the 2025 season.
Right now, he's giving the offense exactly what it needs. He's getting open in short-yardage for Jalen Hurts and then has dominated in the red zone. There was a time when it seemed significantly more likely than not that he wouldn't be back. Now, it's hard to imagine the offense without him. That should bode well for him this upcoming offseason when he has to decide his next move.