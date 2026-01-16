Eagles LB Wrongly Called 'Maddeningly Inconsistent'

The Philadelphia Eagles would be wise to retain edge rusher Jaelan Phillips after bringing him over ahead of the trade deadline this season.

Phillips played in eight games with the Eagles in 2025 and had four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two sacks, and 28 total tackles. The 26-year-old was everything that the Eagles could've hoped for. At the time, the Eagles' pass rush was a weakness. It quickly shifted.

Phillips noted at the end of the season that he would be interested in returning to Philadelphia.

"It's my first experience with (free agency) so I'm not really sure how it plays out," Phillips said. "But we'll see. We'll see what happens...Obviously, I've got a family now and a kid on the way and sort of think about that. But, also, you know I want to be on a competitive team and part of an environment where I love the guys I'm around and love the organization I'm playing for. I feel that here. So, we'll see."

The Eagles should bring back Jaelan Phillips

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Phillips has superstar potential. So much so that CBS Sports has Phillips ranked as the No. 4 free agent of the offseason. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay listed Phillips as a free agent that teams should avoid and called him "maddeningly inconsistent."

"Jaelan Phillips has been one of the more polarizing talents in the NFL ever since he was drafted on Day 1 in 2021," Kay wrote. "While he's an immense athlete who can blow by blockers with ease, he's been maddeningly inconsistent and prone to injury. The 26-year-old put himself on the map as a rookie, recording 8.5 sacks in his first 17 games—instantly standing out as one of the better picks of his class and setting himself up as a foundational piece for the Miami Dolphins to build around...

"Suitors will now have to determine which version of Phillips they will get. Finding out won't be cheap, though. Spotrac pegged his market value at $17.3 million per year, a bargain for a top-flight edge-rusher but potentially a massive overpayment for a player who couldn't stay healthy for several years and underwhelmed when he was on the field for a large stretch of his career. While teams always need more talent on the edge to combat the elite quarterbacks consistently winning championships in the modern era, Phillips could set a franchise back significantly if he doesn't continue playing at the same level he displayed in Philly."

Arguably, this is incorrect. Phillips is just 26 years old and can get after the quarterback and has great size at 6'5'' and 266 pounds. The 2023 and 2024 seasons were full of injuries, but he showed in 2025 what he can do when he's healthy. He's a game-breaking talent. One player to compare to Phillips is Chase Young. He's another guy with immense talent, but who had the injury-prone label for a bit. In 2025, he showed why he was the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Saints invested in Young and he responded with 10 sacks.

Phillips has the talent that the Eagles -- or another team -- should absolutely invest in the upside.

