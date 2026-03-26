Eagles To Host Louisville WR Chris Bell On Pre-Draft Visit
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The Eagles will continue their draft prep at receiver with intriguing Louisville prospect Chris Bell, who confirmed a pending 30 visit to the Jefferson Health Training Complex at his pro day this week.
Bell (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) is coming off a productive season in 2025, derailed by a late-season ACL tear.
Regarded as a first-round talent by many, the injury is expected to affect where Bell gets selected, so there is a keen interest league-wide on where the talented wideout is in his recovery timeline. If the medicals check out, selecting Bell in the second round could be a tremendous value for any organization that takes the chance.
The explosive Bell amassed 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals last season.
Ironically, Bell is often compared to current Eagles star A.J. Brown, the Eagles’ WR1 whose future in Philadelphia has been the subject of speculation amid trade rumors throughout the spring that are expected to continue through the draft and potentially past June 1 when Philadelphia could spread a significant dead cap hit over two seasons if any deal is consummated.
Despite the ACL setback, Bell has drawn attention for his ceiling as a big-bodied X-receiver who can create mismatches with his size, strength, and aggressive playing style.
"He needs to be more consistent," a former NFL scout told Eagles On SI when asked about Bell. "He flashes and obvioulsy had the potential to be a starting-level receiver, but needs to better focus from play to play for that to happen."
To further some Eagles ties Bell is a Yazoo City, Mississippi native, the hometown of former Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and running back Kenny Gainwell, who is now in Tampa Bay.
Interest In Top-Level WRs
Bell is the second big-time WR invited by the Eagles for a known 30 visit, joining Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr.
Ostensibly, if Brown is to remain on the roster, the Eagles don't have an immediate need at WR with fellow star DeVonta Smith and free-agent signing Hollywood Brown also penciled in. And certainly, not prospects at the level of Bell or Cooper.
GM Howie Roseman also signed Brown's good friend, Elijah Moore, at the WR position this week. Promising second-year wideout Darius Cooper, the big-bodied Johnny Wilson (attempting to return from a significant leg injury), punt returner Britain Covey, and futures signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins are also on Philadelphia's offseason roster.
That interest shown by the Eagles in top-level WR prospects further highlights the lingering questions about the depth chart and potential move of Brown at the position.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen