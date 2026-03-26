Eagles To Host Louisville WR Chris Bell On Pre-Draft Visit

The Eagles will continue their draft prep at receiver with intriguing Louisville prospect Chris Bell, who confirmed a pending 30 visit to the Jefferson Health Training Complex at his pro day this week.

Bell (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) is coming off a productive season in 2025, derailed by a late-season ACL tear.

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Regarded as a first-round talent by many, the injury is expected to affect where Bell gets selected, so there is a keen interest league-wide on where the talented wideout is in his recovery timeline. If the medicals check out, selecting Bell in the second round could be a tremendous value for any organization that takes the chance.

The explosive Bell amassed 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals last season.

Ironically, Bell is often compared to current Eagles star A.J. Brown, the Eagles’ WR1 whose future in Philadelphia has been the subject of speculation amid trade rumors throughout the spring that are expected to continue through the draft and potentially past June 1 when Philadelphia could spread a significant dead cap hit over two seasons if any deal is consummated.

Despite the ACL setback, Bell has drawn attention for his ceiling as a big-bodied X-receiver who can create mismatches with his size, strength, and aggressive playing style.

"He needs to be more consistent," a former NFL scout told Eagles On SI when asked about Bell. "He flashes and obvioulsy had the potential to be a starting-level receiver, but needs to better focus from play to play for that to happen."

To further some Eagles ties Bell is a Yazoo City, Mississippi native, the hometown of former Eagles star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and running back Kenny Gainwell, who is now in Tampa Bay.

Interest In Top-Level WRs

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bell is the second big-time WR invited by the Eagles for a known 30 visit, joining Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr.

Ostensibly, if Brown is to remain on the roster, the Eagles don't have an immediate need at WR with fellow star DeVonta Smith and free-agent signing Hollywood Brown also penciled in. And certainly, not prospects at the level of Bell or Cooper.

GM Howie Roseman also signed Brown's good friend, Elijah Moore, at the WR position this week. Promising second-year wideout Darius Cooper, the big-bodied Johnny Wilson (attempting to return from a significant leg injury), punt returner Britain Covey, and futures signings Danny Gray and Quez Watkins are also on Philadelphia's offseason roster.

That interest shown by the Eagles in top-level WR prospects further highlights the lingering questions about the depth chart and potential move of Brown at the position.