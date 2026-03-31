Mike Vrabel Won't Close Door on Eagles-AJ Brown Blockbuster

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown on Tuesday and had a somewhat different answer than executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf.

Wolf joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Monday and threw cold water on the idea of a move while noting that there has not been conversations on that front in a "long time."

"AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles, as Howie [Roseman] mentioned yesterday," Wolf said. We haven't had any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time."

On Tuesday, Vrabel was asked about Brown and noted that the team is going to do "everything" they can to "strengthen" the roster, as transcribed by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The Eagles have a decision to make with AJ Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"We've talked about this since last January," Vrabel said, as transcribed by Kyed. "We're gonna try to do everything we can to strengthen our roster, through the draft, through free agency, multiple ways of player acquisition. So anything that we can continue to do to strengthen the roster, we're going to try to do."

For the Eagles, this is of course, interesting. Wolf's comments were more subdued than Vrabel. While he didn't say a deal is coming, of course, he also didn't throw cold water on the idea of a trade as much as Wolf did.

Eagles insider Derrick Gunn shut down the idea of a Brown trade on Monday. But as long as there is potential interest out there, the conversation isn't going to go away any time soon. There isn't a team out there as prominently linked to Brown as the Patriots. These comments from Vrabel are a different tone than those of Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead. The Rams are another team that was linked to Brown and Snead admitted that Los Angeles was interested, but said nothing worked out.

The trade rumors have been loud — and a bit exhausting — around the Eagles this offseason. If the Eagles wanted to shut them down, it would take one comment from Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman. If the Eagles wanted to make it clear that Brown is going to be staying, he could say that. Instead, he said "AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles" during the league's annual meetings while acknowledging that the topic is a hot one around the league. So, the Eagles haven't completely closed the door on a trade publicly and Vrabel danced around the subject as well. These two teams won't stop being connected to one another any time soon.