NFL Combine Could Make or Break AJ Brown’s Future With Eagles

The biggest question still hanging over the Philadelphia Eagles right now is the future of AJ Brown, although it seems to be trending in the right direction.

Brown has said all of the right things himself this offseason, including talking about his excitement for the new offense under Sean Mannion. Howie Roseman insinuated that the Eagles don't want to trade Brown. Eagles insider Derrick Gunn also has said that the Eagles don't want to move Brown. All signs are seemingly pointing in the right direction right now for Philadelphia.

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine set to kick off on Monday, things are going to start picking up around the league. Even the discussion about Brown's future is surely going to be a topic of conversation. Zach Berman of The Athletic noted that it will hang over the team throughout the combine, but acknoweledged that Philadelphia "wouldn’t be eager" to even consider anything less than a massive package, which is why the combine is going to be important because it's a place where all of the top decision makers in football are together and can lay the groundwork for deals to come.

AJ Brown continues to be a hot name out there

"Philadelphia Eagles," Berman wrote. "The ambiguity surrounding A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia is bound to be a major topic this offseason, and it will pick up steam in Indianapolis. You might have heard that Brown, 28, was frustrated with the Eagles’ offense last season. He has been clear that he wants to put a stamp on being the top receiver in the NFL, and he’ll need to believe that will happen in Philadelphia’s offense (with first-year coordinator Sean Mannion) and with the returning personnel (including Jalen Hurts at quarterback).

"The Eagles have said the right things about wanting Brown back, but this might be more of a question of whether Brown forces the issue. Even if Brown wanted a change, the Eagles wouldn’t be eager to give him away without significant compensation, which is why discussions in Indianapolis could be pivotal."

It's important to note again that all of the signs are pointing in the right direction for Brown and the Eagles. Now, if a team blows the Eagles out of the water, nothing should be fully shut down. With all of the top decision makers in one place, hopefully it will at least end the constant noise.

As things stand right now, it would be somewhat surprising if Brown gets moved. He and the team have said all the right things. Hopefully, the rumor mill stops spinning soon.

