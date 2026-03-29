Why Eagles Fans Should Be Excited About Jalen Carter Workout Videos

Offseason workout videos jumped the shark in Philadelphia during the Ben Simmons era with the 76ers.

Like clockwork, many of the Sixers’ faithful would buy into the gifted star stroking threes in empty gyms, only to watch the same shrinking violet seize up when it actually counted.

Some of that PTSD explains the skepticism when videos surfaced recently of Jalen Carter working out at Hybrid Performance in South Jersey.

Jalen Carter making 405 look easy. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/JcC3uWa5kV — Julian Allen (@TheHybrid_86) March 27, 2026

This comes after a 2025 season significantly impacted by persistent shoulder pain that forced the star defensive tackle to rely on Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections just to get through the year.

Regarded as perhaps the most talented defensive tackle in the NFL, Carter was in so much pain at one point last season that he couldn’t even lift weights.

Not surprisingly, his production dipped.

Through three NFL seasons, Carter has recorded 108 total tackles (66 solo), 13.5 sacks, 13 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In 2025, limited to 12 games, he posted 33 tackles (21 solo), 3.0 sacks, and seven pass deflections while generating 41 total pressures (including 30 hurries and eight hits), according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2024 second-team All-Pro as graded by Pro Football Focus with a 60.1 overall defensive grade (57th among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen), a strong 78.8 pass-rush grade (9th at the position), but a dismal 41.2 run-defense grade (112th). That dipped far further after a poor playoff performance against San Francisco.

For context, Carter ranked No. 18 out of 118 interior defensive linemen overall in 2023, and an impressive No. 6 out of 130 as a rookie.

Tougher Negotiation?

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus stands on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Eagles don’t seem overly concerned about Carter’s long-term health prognosis. They’re actively working on an extension that will likely reset the market for defensive tackles. In the meantime, his fifth-year option is a hefty $27.2 million—thanks to two Pro Bowl berths in his first three seasons—but it’s a no-brainer for Philadelphia to pick up.

The contract isn't a simple negotiation because Carter's camp, led by agent Drew Rosenhaus, will be pushing for Carter to get paid on 2024 production while the Eagles may want to temper things a little bit while pointing to the 2025 campaign.

Eagles fans should feel encouraged seeing Carter squat 405 pounds this offseason, though.

The key difference from the Ben Simmons videos is this: Simmons was always working on a fundamental skill he struggled with and never truly mastered. Carter is simply showing that he’s already in significantly better health than when he was shut down last season, and he’s working his way back to the dominant force who could handle 600-plus pounds when squatting in the gym.