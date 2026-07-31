Overreactions From Day 2 of Eagles Camp: Cole Payton, Ty Robinson Already On Chopping Block?

Day 2 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books.

The first two days of training camp are acclimation periods, meaning the Eagles will be in shells and shorts. This is like an extension of minicamp until the pads come on.

With every practice comes analysis (which you can see from our own John McMullen here). You can also see the good and not so good from the first two days, and some overreactions to follow.

The overreactions from Day 2 of Eagles camp are hot off the presses. Which overreactions have merit?

Cole Payton will not make the Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Payton doesn't deserve a roster spot based on his performances this spring and summer. He struggled in the spring with his progressions and threw a lot of errant throws and interceptions.

Payton had a good first day of training camp. For as good as he was on Day 1, that's how bad he was on Day 2. Payton threw three interceptions and two were noticeable. One was by A.J. Epenesa in the flat and another by Chance Campbell on a deep ball.

While Payton is not afraid to sling the football, he has to clean that part of his game up if he's going to make the roster. The Eagles already have a QB2 battle going on between Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton and they are not sure the direction that is going yet.

If the Eagles don't trade McKee, why shouldn't they keep him around? The Eagles have been open to keeping four quarterbacks, but that doesn't mean they will.

While it's way too early -- and Payton is likely to be the QB3 -- Payton isn't deserving of a roster spot right now. He'll have to play his way into getting cut.

Ty Robinson is in danger of not making the roster

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Robinson was a fourth-round pick last year. All that is at this point is the round he was drafted.

Maybe Robinson is not an NFL player, at least with the Eagles. Ask Byron Young how that turned out, as he's ahead of Robinson on the depth chart -- and Young was a cast off from the Raiders.

Robinson is working with the developmental players early in practice. That's not a good sign towards where he stands on the depth chart, as Young, Tae'Quon Graham, and Gabe Hall are ahead of him.

Once the pads come on, Robinson has to shine. He'll need to be a disruptor in the backfield in order to win a job in this crowded defensive tackle position, which has several capable NFL players that could make the team.

While this could be an indictment of Robinson, credit to the Eagles for being loaded at defensive tackle. There are plenty of players at this position that deserve to be on a 53-man roster.

Moro Ojomo is going to get paid -- somewhere else

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Vic Fangio made his plea for the Eagles to save some money for Ojomo after extending Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Who could blame him?

Ojomo had a breakout season for the Eagles last year and rotates with Carter and Davis to form the best defensive tackle trio in the NFL. The former seventh-round pick is only 24 years old, so there's reason to sign him.

Here's the issue. The Eagles are giving a combined $64 million a year to Carter and Davis. Ojomo is playing well enough to earn a contract north of $20 million a year after thsi seaosn, when hen becomes a free agent.

While it would be amazing to pay Ojomo and keep him on the Eagles, it dosn't seem realistic to commit $84+ million to three defensiev tackles. The Eagles still need help at pass rusher and would have to pay either Nolan Smith or Jalyx Hunt.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean also have to be paid too. The Eagles can't keep everyone.

Ojomo will be a casualty of that, unfortunately. He's getting paid by another team, similar to Milton Williams last year.