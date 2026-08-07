Overreactions From Day 7 Of Eagles Training Camp: Jalen Hurts Throws 30 TD This Year?

Another Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice is complete. This was the fifth straight day of practice for the Eagles after they had a closed walkthrough on Thursday.

The Eagles will have one more day of training camp practice before a well-deserved day off. This week has told aplenty in terms of position battles and who are the winners and losers thus far in camp.

The observations from practice told the story. Now the overreactions are in.

Which overreactions are out of place and which are reality?

Jalen Hurts throws 30 TD passes this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hurts is getting more comfortable in this offense by the day. He's performing well with a starting receiver group of Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore. This is what happens when DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon are out.

With how Wicks has played in camp and how Smith is set to take off as WR1, it wouldn't be surprising if Hurts could get 30 TD passes -- that is if the Eagles throw the ball more. This offense is still anchored by Saquon barkley and the run game, no matter how well Hurts throws the ball this yera.

This reciever group also takes a hit if one of the top three get injured, or Lemon isn't ready to contribute this year. Hurts could have a good season throwing the ball, but 30 TD passes may be hard to accomplish (he threw 25 last year).

Wouldn't put it past Hurts to get 30 touchdown passes, but have a feeling the Eagles will have a lot of rushig touchdowns this year.

Both Darius Cooper and Johnny Wilson will make the 53-man roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Think that WR5 spot goes to either Cooper or Wilson, not both. Smith, Wicks, and Lemon are locks -- and Brown isn't a lock but can't see the Eagles cutting him.

Cooepr is in the lead for the WR5 spot, and had another good day of practice. He had a tough catch over Quinyon Mitchell and a few strong catches over the middle. Wilson had a good practice too, having a deep catch from Andy Dalton and a catch in the end zoen from Tanner McKee.

While Wilson had a good practice, Cooper has been doing this all of training camp. He's been making the tough cathces and getting shout outs from Jalen Hurts (in fairness, Hurts likes Wilson too).

I think the Eagles keep five recievers and Cooper gets the nod right now.

Dallas Goedert gets 10+ receiving TDs again

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This one is easier to project, just based on what Goedert was able to accomplish last season. This offense fits what Goedert likes to do at tight end, catch passe ss over the middle. That has been on display in training camp, especially in Friday's practice.

Give Goedert credit for easily acclimating himself to this offense, which is tailor-made for tight ends. Goedert is going to be featured a lot this season and is essentially the No. 2 option in the pass game.

Don't be surprised if Goedert gets double-digit touchdowns again. He's going to be featured a lot in red zone packages.