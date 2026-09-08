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Eagles Depth Chart Takeaways Ahead of Week 1 Showdown With Commanders: Was QB2 Winner Leaked?

The Eagles revealed the winners of key position battles on their first depth chart
Jeff Kerr|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles depth chart is out.

The first depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Washington Commanders has been unveiled. Winners of some position battles were revealed, while others are still caught in the game of chicken (the QB2 battle).

This depth chart reveals quite a few things about where some players stand on the Eagles roster, a pretty good one that's set to compete for a Super Bowl appearance in the NFC.

Here is the depth chart -- with some takeaways...

Offense

Position

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

QB

Jalen Hurts

Andy Dalton/Tanner McKee

Cole Payton

RB

Saquon Barkley

Tank Bigsby

Will Shipley

WR

DeVonta Smith

Hollywood Brown

WR

Dontayvion Wicks

Darius Cooper

Slot WR

Makai Lemon

Elijah Moore

TE

Dallas Goedert

Johnny Mundt

Eli Stowers/E.J. Jenkins

LT

Jordan Mailata

Markel Bell

LG

Landon Dickerson

Willie Lampkin

C

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

RG

Tyler Steen

Micah Morris

RT

Lane Johnson

Fred Johnson

Takeaways

-- The Eagles still won't name a QB2 yet, whther that's Dalton or McKee. Both players split the snaps in training camp and neither could seize the job this summer. Whether the Eagles are trying to trade Dalton or McKee will be determined, but the QB2 won't be unveiled until Jalen Hurts has to leave the field. There is a hint it's Dalton as the QB2, since the Eagles didn't go alphabetical order with the other positions with a slash mark.

-- Makai Lemon starting in the slot isn't a surprise, considering the Eagles have been preparing Lemon to start since he's returned from the hamstring injury that kept him out most of the summer. By the looks of the depth chart, Lemon is strictly going to play the slot to start the season -- which is his biggest strength.

-- Eli Stowers is on the third team at tight end because he's not ready to play significant offensive snaps. It wouldn't be a surprise if E.J. Jenkins got playing time over Stowers to start the season, based on his improvements in blocking and ability as a red zone target. Patience will be the key with Stowers.

-- Markel Bell is listed as the backup left tackle and Fred Johnson on the right side? Would Johnson get the call over Bell at right tackle if Lane Johnson needs a play off? Bell appeared to beat out Johnson as the No. 3 tackle in camp.

-- Drew Kendall is the No. 3 guard. He would get the call for Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen if they need a play off, even though he's listed as the backup center. Kendall is also the top option behind Cam Jurgens too, so it's noticeable Willie Lampkin is at left guard -- and Lampkin is over Morris at right guard even though Morris is listed as the backup right guard.

Defense

Position

1st Team

2nd Team

3rd Team

EDGE

Jalyx Hunt/Jonathan Greenard

Arnold Ebiketie

DT

Jalen Carter

Byron Young

DT

Jordan Davis

Ty Robinson

DT

Moro Ojomo

EDGE

Nolan Smith/Jonathan Greenard

A.J. Epenesa

LB

Zack Baun

Smael Mondon

LB

Jihaad Campbell

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

CB

Riq Woolen

Jonathan Jones

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Slot CB

Cooper DeJean

Mac McWilliams

S

Marcus Epps

Michael Carter

S

Andrew Mukuba

Takeaways

-- Notice Jonathan Greenard has the slash mark at both edge spots? Whether Greenard is ready for Week 1 is up in the air, but he'll be playing at both the right and left side (Greenard is better on the right). This will be a true three-man rotation with Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith.

-- The defensive tackle rotation is between Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. All three defensive tackles could see the field at the same time, but this is the rotation with Byron Young a sthe No. 4.

-- Jonathan Jones is the top backup cornerback on the Eagles, on the outside and in the slot. He gets the call if Riq Woolen, Quinyon Mitchell, or Cooper DeJean go down.

-- Marcus Epps is named the starter at safety and will start Week 1 opposite Andrew Mukuba. The Eagles hinted towards that near the end of camp.

Special Teams

Position

P

Braden Mann

K

Jake Elliott

H

Braden Mann

LS

Rocco Underwood

PR

Makai Lemon

Elijah Moore

KR

Will Shipley

Tank Bigsby

Takeaways

-- Makai Lemon will get the first crack at punt returner, assuming Britain Covey isn't the practice squad elevation come Week 1. If it's not Covey, Lemon gets the shot based on the depth chart.

-- Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby are the kick returners, similar to last year. We'll see if the Eagles elevate anyone form the practice squad. Perhaps Jaydon Blue or Dameon Pierce.

-- Rocco Underwood is the long snapper. Wouldn't expect a change there.

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Published
Jeff Kerr
JEFF KERR

Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.

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