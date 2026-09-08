Eagles Depth Chart Takeaways Ahead of Week 1 Showdown With Commanders: Was QB2 Winner Leaked?

The Philadelphia Eagles depth chart is out.

The first depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Washington Commanders has been unveiled. Winners of some position battles were revealed, while others are still caught in the game of chicken (the QB2 battle).

This depth chart reveals quite a few things about where some players stand on the Eagles roster, a pretty good one that's set to compete for a Super Bowl appearance in the NFC.

Here is the depth chart -- with some takeaways...

Offense

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team QB Jalen Hurts Andy Dalton/Tanner McKee Cole Payton RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley WR DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown WR Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Slot WR Makai Lemon Elijah Moore TE Dallas Goedert Johnny Mundt Eli Stowers/E.J. Jenkins LT Jordan Mailata Markel Bell LG Landon Dickerson Willie Lampkin C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall RG Tyler Steen Micah Morris RT Lane Johnson Fred Johnson

Takeaways

-- The Eagles still won't name a QB2 yet, whther that's Dalton or McKee. Both players split the snaps in training camp and neither could seize the job this summer. Whether the Eagles are trying to trade Dalton or McKee will be determined, but the QB2 won't be unveiled until Jalen Hurts has to leave the field. There is a hint it's Dalton as the QB2, since the Eagles didn't go alphabetical order with the other positions with a slash mark.

-- Makai Lemon starting in the slot isn't a surprise, considering the Eagles have been preparing Lemon to start since he's returned from the hamstring injury that kept him out most of the summer. By the looks of the depth chart, Lemon is strictly going to play the slot to start the season -- which is his biggest strength.

-- Eli Stowers is on the third team at tight end because he's not ready to play significant offensive snaps. It wouldn't be a surprise if E.J. Jenkins got playing time over Stowers to start the season, based on his improvements in blocking and ability as a red zone target. Patience will be the key with Stowers.

-- Markel Bell is listed as the backup left tackle and Fred Johnson on the right side? Would Johnson get the call over Bell at right tackle if Lane Johnson needs a play off? Bell appeared to beat out Johnson as the No. 3 tackle in camp.

-- Drew Kendall is the No. 3 guard. He would get the call for Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen if they need a play off, even though he's listed as the backup center. Kendall is also the top option behind Cam Jurgens too, so it's noticeable Willie Lampkin is at left guard -- and Lampkin is over Morris at right guard even though Morris is listed as the backup right guard.

Defense

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team EDGE Jalyx Hunt/Jonathan Greenard Arnold Ebiketie DT Jalen Carter Byron Young DT Jordan Davis Ty Robinson DT Moro Ojomo EDGE Nolan Smith/Jonathan Greenard A.J. Epenesa LB Zack Baun Smael Mondon LB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. CB Riq Woolen Jonathan Jones CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Slot CB Cooper DeJean Mac McWilliams S Marcus Epps Michael Carter S Andrew Mukuba

Takeaways

-- Notice Jonathan Greenard has the slash mark at both edge spots? Whether Greenard is ready for Week 1 is up in the air, but he'll be playing at both the right and left side (Greenard is better on the right). This will be a true three-man rotation with Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith.

-- The defensive tackle rotation is between Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. All three defensive tackles could see the field at the same time, but this is the rotation with Byron Young a sthe No. 4.

-- Jonathan Jones is the top backup cornerback on the Eagles, on the outside and in the slot. He gets the call if Riq Woolen, Quinyon Mitchell, or Cooper DeJean go down.

-- Marcus Epps is named the starter at safety and will start Week 1 opposite Andrew Mukuba. The Eagles hinted towards that near the end of camp.

Special Teams

Position P Braden Mann K Jake Elliott H Braden Mann LS Rocco Underwood PR Makai Lemon Elijah Moore KR Will Shipley Tank Bigsby

Takeaways

-- Makai Lemon will get the first crack at punt returner, assuming Britain Covey isn't the practice squad elevation come Week 1. If it's not Covey, Lemon gets the shot based on the depth chart.

-- Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby are the kick returners, similar to last year. We'll see if the Eagles elevate anyone form the practice squad. Perhaps Jaydon Blue or Dameon Pierce.

-- Rocco Underwood is the long snapper. Wouldn't expect a change there.

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