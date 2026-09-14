PHILADELPHIA – Moro Ojomo went to the University of Texas, so maybe he’s seen a rodeo or two in his life. It certainly looked like he had when the Eagles' defensive tackle lassoed John Bates after the Commanders’ tight end caught a shovel pass on a two-point try with 61 seconds left in a game the Eagles led by two points.

Ojomo just didn’t lasso the Commanders’ blocking tight end but climbed on his back for a brief second and thumped him to the ground. The crowd at Lincoln Financial Field went hog-wild. It was a game-sealing play even though the Eagles still had to recover an onside kick, which DeVonta Smith did easily enough, to make the Eagles 6-0 in season openers under coach Nick Sirianni with a 24-22 win over Washington.

“It was amazing, but it was more amazing because we did it together,” said Ojomo. “All those guys on defense, they help me every single day, and we're trying to be the best defense, right? So you gotta go at it every day.”

The play seemed designed to catch the Eagles by surprise. It didn’t. Ojomo simply read his keys, and that took him to Bates.

“I kind of just got off on the ball,” he said. “You kind of got to play it free. I saw the guard pull, spun out of it, tight end was right there.”

Nick Sirianni Didn't Get A Good Look At Moro Ojomo's Game-Saver

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easy for him to do.

“I'm talking to (defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) and saying, ‘Hey, if there's something you don't like, go call a timeout here,’” said Sirianni. “So, my eyes are kind of everywhere there. I'm not watching. I tend to see my things in the secondary a little bit more, so I'm watching how we're matching routes. So, I'm not sure I got a great look at it. I just kind of saw a good push right there, and he made a good play.”

Ojomo being the team-first player he is credited everyone up front. And why not?

Jordan Davis had eight tackles, one away from his career high.

Jalen Carter forced a fumble and blocked a PAT.

Combine that blocked PAT and Ojomo’s stop of a two-point conversion and that’s three points the Eagles took from the Commanders that, had they gotten them, win 25-24.

“It doesn't matter how we affect the game, but we want to affect the game," said Ojomo.

Ojomo made three tackles, but the one on Bates is the one everybody who saw it will remember.

“It was just a battle of ups and downs, and then at the last moments, when the times matter, during practice, during those conditioning periods, during those extra team periods, and really just blowing up," said linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who had nine tackles and a sack. "Just give a huge shout-out to the D-line for making that play, especially Morrow for getting that stop. That was pretty huge.”

That would be the first gigantic understatement of the young season.

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