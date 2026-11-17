Injuries can quickly derail an NFL campaign. The Eagles have fallen victim to that notion in 2026, losing several starters during a disappointing seven-game losing streak. Returning to full health will be crucial to snapping the skid and being competitive in the second half of the season.

The Eagles' Week 10 bye provided extra rest for sidelined players ahead of a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. The team's first injury report of the week will be released following Wednesday's practice.

For now, let's take a peek at those on the mend in the City of Brotherly Love.

Eagles who could return in Week 11

DeVonta Smith, WR

The Eagles have been without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for five of their nine games, as he deals with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia has been careful in this situation for a reason. Hamstring issues can be especially tricky for pass-catchers who rely on acceleration and change of direction in routes.

The news surrounding Smith is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 11. The Eagles released wide receiver Hollywood Brown, suggesting the team is banking on Smith being back on the field soon. The 28-year-old has tallied 310 yards and two touchdowns on 26 receptions (41 targets).

Dontayvion Wicks, WR

Smith isn't the only wide receiver Eagles fans are anxiously awaiting to recover. Dontayvion Wicks sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's Week 6 loss to the Panthers. The hope is that four weeks of rest are enough to get the exciting offseason acquisition back in the lineup.

Pay attention to Smith and Wicks's status on Wednesday's injury report. Even limited participation would be a big step toward playing on Sunday afternoon. Their returns would be a notable boost for quarterback Joe Milton. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards in his Eagles debut in Week 9.

Jihaad Campbell, LB

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell played 37 snaps against the Cowboys in Week 7 before he needed to be replaced due to hamstring and quad injuries. The Alabama product was then sidelined in Week 8 and Week 9. A return to practice, in any fashion, will be the first step to getting Campbell back on the field.

Campbell's absence has opened the door for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to play an every-down role at linebacker. He led the Eagles with 11 tackles (three tackles for loss) in Week 9's loss to the Giants. Keep an eye on how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio splits linebacker snaps once Campbell recovers.

Michael Carter II, S

Defensive back Michael Carter II suffered an abdominal strain in Week 5. The veteran returned to play in Week 8 but aggravated the injury in one snap. There hasn't been a concrete update on his status, other than the fact that he did not practice prior to being ruled out in Week 9. Expect clarity this week.

Carter allowed a 56.3 passer rating when targeted and just 5.5 yards per reception before going down (per PFF). His return would be welcomed in a secondary that has been subpar as of late. Safety Andrew Mukuba is missing tackles, while cornerback Kenny Moore II is struggling in coverage.

Britain Covey, WR

Return specialist Britain Covey sustained a knee injury on Week 7's opening kickoff. He did not return to the game or practice before Philly's bye. Covey was not placed on injured reserve, though, so his activation should be near. Makai Lemon and Cooper DeJean will field kicks/punts in the meantime.

Eagles who remain on IR

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 and isn't expected to return this season. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a calf injury in Week 4, which caused severe blood clots to form. Those clots moved to his lungs. Hurts is under contract with the Eagles through 2028.

Philadelphia has opened the 21-day practice window for running back Will Shipley. The third-year pro had logged 88 total yards and one touchdown on 25 touches before going down with a foot injury. Fellow running back Tank Bigsby does not yet have a timetable to heal from a core muscle issue.

Other members of the Eagles' IR list include WR Johnny Wilson (knee), S Andre' Sam (foot) and S Tucker Large (knee).

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