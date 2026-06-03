What Eagles OTAs Revealed About Life After A.J. Brown Is Concerning

One practice in, and the Philadelphia Eagles are already feeling the effects of missing A.J. Brown.

On the day Brown had his first practice with the New England Patriots -- the first day Brown wasn't on the Eagles roster -- the ripple effects of Brown not being on the Eagles were felt.

Makai Lemon is out for the remainder of minicamp with a hamstring injury. Lemon is expected to be back by the time training camp starts this summer, but his development is expected to be impacted.

Not having Lemon compete for the WR2 job, even in June, hurts the Eagles. This points out a glaring hole at wide receiver, even if the Eagles are deeper at the position than last year.

Who filled in for Lemon at WR2?

Lemon is in a competition with Dontayvion Wicks for the WR2 job, but it wasn't just Wicks getting those first-team reps at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith.

Hollywood Brown and Johnny Wilson got some first-team reps at wide receiver. So did Elijah Moore.

If the Eagles are missing Lemon and/or Wicks at any point this season, it's going to be a problem.

Could Hollywood Brown fill that role?

Brown has struggled since a broken foot in 2022, averaging just 36 receiving yards per game since returning from the injury with nine total touchdowns. He's not the same player he was prior to the injury, but the Eagles could still utilize him correctly as a WR3.

That's what the Kansas City Chiefs did last year, and it paid dividends. Brown's average air yards per target was 11.30 -- the highest it's been in a full season since 2023 (11.74). He also averaged 3.9 yards after the catch per reception, his highest average since 2021 (4.3).

Brown can't be a WR2, even though he's performed that role in the past. He's best as a WR3 in this offense, complimenting Smith and Wicks if Lemon would have to miss time.

The other options aren't feasible

The Eagles are trying things out in June, which is what minicamp is for. Having Johnny Wilson and Elijah Moore as the WR2 is not a good idea.

Wilson is coming off a severe knee and ankle injury and is fighting for a roster spot. He's more of a blocking receiver anyway and likely isn't going to catch the football consistently.

Moore was once a productive receiver, but he is also fighting for a roster spot. He had just 112 receiving yards last season and has bounced around the league.

Simply put, giving Wilson and Moore first-team reps is fine for now. Imagine if they had to start during the regular season.

The pressure is on Wicks

Wicks is the clear front runner for the WR2 job with Lemon missing the next two weeks of minicamp. He'll have a head start on Lemon come the start of training camp this summer, and opportunity to prove he's a WR2 in this offense.

Wicks had 581 receiving yards in his rookie year, but those numbers have declined every year since. His yards per catch went from 14.9 in his rookie season to 10.6 in year two and 11.1 in year three.

Whether Wicks is a good player or not remains to be seen. The Packers didn't think much of his future to trade him off to the Eagles, but perhaps Sean Mannion can get the most out of Wicks. There is an upside to his game, and Wicks is a good fit in this offense.

Bottom line, Wicks has to perform. Or the Eagles could be in serious trouble.

The tight ends can fix this

This offense is going to focus on the tight ends more, and that showed in these open OTA practices.

Dallas Goedert has been a focal point of this offense, and the same can be said with rookie Eli Stowers. The Eagles have been focusing on the tight ends during thes eopen minicamp practices, and Goedert and Stowers are doing a good job of getting open.

There's going to be a lot of Goedert getting targets in this offense. He's the No. 2 option behind DeVonta Smith, who is expected to have a big year with A.J. Brown in New England.

The verdict

Smith is ready to be a WR1, and should shine as one. With Lemon on the mend, the depth at wide receiver on this team will be in question.

The Eagles are worse at wide receiver without A.J. Brown. There's no denying that, even if they are deeper. That depth is in question if a player gets injured (like Lemon).

There are a lot of receivers on this team that have something to prove, for one reason or another. That can go either way. Wicks and Brown could be assets, or they could be a hindrance.

Lemon is still a rookie too. There will be growing pains.

There are a lot of question marks at wide receiver behind Smith, and even more when there's an injury for a WR2. That's the price a team pays when trading an elite wide receiver like Brown.