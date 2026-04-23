Three Teams That Will Entice Eagles To Trade Up for Kadyn Proctor In First Round of NFL Draft

Round 1 of the NFL Draft will be a busy one for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles currently have pick No. 23 heading into the first round, yet that can change quickly. In the Howie Roseman era, the Eagles have traded up in the first round in the nFL Draft in four of the past five seasons.

The players the Eagles traded up to get? DeVonta Smith (2021), Jordan Davis (2022), Jalen Carter (2023), and Jihaad Campbell (2025). If Roseman and the front office see a player they want, they get that player.

Who is that player this year? Could be Alabama guard/tackle Kadyn Proctor, as he fits what the Eagles are looking for on the offensive line. There are other players the Eagles have on their big board, but Proctor seems to fit what the Eagles want to accomplish on the offensive line in Round 1.

The bottom half of the first round isn't as strong as the top 10 either, so the Eagles may not want to wait around to get their player. The Eagles may not have 32 first-round grades on their board, over even 23. All this could prompt a trade up.

If the Eagles do trade up in the first round of the draft like the recent trends show, who will they trade with to get the player they want? These are three candidates that could help the Eagles get the player they want -- and what they would have to give up to get that pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15 overall)

What the Eagles would have to give up: No. 23 overall pick, 2027 second-round pick OR 2026 third-round pick (No. 68) + Day 3 pick

This would be a massive swing for the Eagles if they could pull it off, but Howie Roseman and Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht have a history of working together (both worked together in Eagles front office under Andy Reid).

If the Eagles want to ensure they'll land Kadyn Proctor, they will likely have to jump the Detriot Lions (who currently hold pick No. 17) to get him. Is that too big of a swing to land Proctor?

The Eagles would be getting a Week 1 starter at guard and the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle, whenever he decides to hang them up. They may be worth parting ways with a future second-round pick.

Carolina Panthers (No. 19 overall)

What the Eagles would have to give up: No. 23 overall pick, 2026 third-round pick (No. 98) OR 2027 third-round pick

This trade the Eagles could pull off since they have two third-round picks at their disposal, and would hav eto part ways with the lesser of the two to move up a few spots. If there are a few players still on their board, the Eagles could make a minimal move up like in years past.

If Proctor is there, this would be a home run in terms of trades. There should be other good players at No. 19 -- Omar Cooper Jr., Dillon Thieneman, and Keldric Faulk are three that come to mind.

If the Eagles want to get out of the 20s, this is the ideal move.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 overall)

What the Eagles would have to give up: No. 23 overall pick, 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 137) AND 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 197) OR 2027 fourth-round pick and 2027 late Day 3 pick.

Could the Steelers actually draft a quarterback in Round 1? Ty Simpson is likely to still be available by then and the Los Angeles Chargers are the next pick (and won't be using their first-round pick on a quarterback).

The Eagles won't be using a first-round pick on a quarterback either, so why not move down two spots and acquire an extra pick while the Eagles get the player they want. They may have to jump the Chargers for a player like Keldric Faulk anyway -- and most likely Proctor.

This is one of those deals that just makes sense for both teams, and falls in line with what the Eagles do. Minimal movement up to get a player they covet without giving up much.

No. 21 may be the move pending on how the board falls.