The Eagles QB2 Situation Isn't Working: Here's How We Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have a deep quarterback room. That isn't the problem.

The uncertainty of the quarterback room behind Jalen Hurts is. The Eagles have a QB2 in Tanner McKee, but minicamp played a pivotal role in what's coming this summer.

A QB2 battle few outside the organization saw coming. Andy Dalton getting the majority of the reps as the QB2 over Tanner McKee -- who was the QB2 last year. In the four open practices to the media, it was Dalton who had the edge over McKee for the QB2 job.

McKee faces an uncertain future with the Eagles, as he's a free agent after this season. The Eagles could get a high Day 3 pick for McKee if they traded him, but is that the right move for this season?

If the Eagles do plan on trading McKee, it makes a lot of business sense. Going to Dalton as the QB2 may not be the right move, even if that appears to be the direction the Eagles are taking.

Whatever the plan is for the Eagles at QB2 this season, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. The current plan isn't working -- but it's also the doldrums of the offseason.

What is the plan with Tanner McKee?

Entering the offseason, it seemed McKee was going to be the QB2 -- even after the Eagles acquired Dalton. That's why it was a surprise Dalton earned the QB2 reps over McKee in the open practices available to the media.

Dalton didn't exactly separate himself from McKee in minicamp, and McKee struggled to process the offense. The Eagles went from having two backup quarterbacks to none based on how the spring played out.

McKee is in the final year of his rookie contract and will certainly get a pay raise from someone this offseason. This is the going rate for quarterbacks, even backups.

The Eagles are aware of this and have a salary cap for each position. This is where the future of McKee is in question, as the Eagles can deal him now and receive a high Day 3 pick (at least) -- which is a smart business move. Better to trade McKee now than let him walk for nothing.

Having McKee in a QB2 competition doesn't help his value right? Especially if he loses the job to Dalton, who is 38 and his prime years of football are past him.

If the Eagles are going to trade McKee, the sooner the better. If that is the plan.

Is Dalton better than McKee as the QB2?

Maybe for this offense, Dalton is a better fit than McKee. This will need to be proven in the training camp practices and preseason games, not in shells and shorts.

Dalton does have plenty of experience. He has 169 starts in his career and 254 touchdown passes to his name. It's hard to find a more experienced backup quarterback option than Dalton.

Even though Dalton has plenty of experience, he is 38 years old and not the same player he was even a few years ago. If Jalen Hurts gets injured and has to miss a game or two, do the Eagles trust Dalton to fill the void?

This is the risk they will take if Dalton is the QB2. He may be better than McKee for this offense, but is he the better option for 2026? The Eagles are going to find out.

The development of Cole Payton

If Payton didn't have such a poor spring, this would be an easier pill to swallow. Are the Eagles really going to use a QB3 spot for Payton if they trade McKee?

Payton showed little this spring to install confidence he should have a roster spot, or that he's ready for the NFL. At this point, the Eagles are better off keeping McKee and Dalton and cutting Paytin -- if this decision came down to football talent.

The Eagles have to develop Payton and hope he improves, whether that's on the active roster or practice squad. If the Eagles do trade McKee, Payton has a roster spot as a developmental QB3.

The QB2 position is in flux after this season with McKee and Dalton both being free agents. The Eagles have to find out this summer if Payton can play.

The quarterback room may be deep, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. I

If McKee was the QB2 this spring, that would solve a lot of those problems.