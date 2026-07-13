Why Eagles Should Bring Back Brandon Graham -- Even If They Don't Need Him

Brandon Graham isn't interested in retiring -- yet.

Graham decided not to retire on top when he returned to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 16th season last year, playing the final half of last season. Not having any retirement announcement this offseason, Graham hopes to return to the Eagles in 2026.

There's only one issue. Do the Eagles even need him?

The Eagles loaded up on pass rusher this offseason, adding Jonathan Greenard to be their No. 1 edge rusher and giving him a massive contract extension. They also signed Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year deal and added AJ Epenesa at the end of minicamp.

They also have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt in the fold. If the Eagles went into September with those five pass rushers on the 53-man roster, hatrd to blame anyone for thinking this team would excel at the position.

What if Graham does want to come back to the Eagles? He's enjoying the offseason right now, but wants to commit to this team by the team training camp starts.

In other words, there is a deadline.

The Eagles starting training camp in two weeks, and Graham isn't officially signed. The Eagles do have the 90-man roster filled up, plus the international player exemption for Uar Bernard to make 91.

Philadelphia would have to make room for the 38-year-old Graham, and should if he wants to come back.

The Eagles could use extra position versatility on the D-Line

One of the benefits of bringing Graham back is that he doesn't need to play much, especially at pass rusher.

The Eagles are covered there with Greenard, Hunt, Smith, and Ebiketie as the top four. Epenesa was a good rotational pass rusher with the Bills and can significantly help this group if healthy.

There may not be room for Graham on the edge, but he was getting snaps at defensive tackle last season. Thanks to Graham's presence against the run, the Eagles moved him inside as a creative way to get him on the field.

Graham can add some depth to the pass rush and at defensive tackle, even if his role is limited. He played 10-or-fewer snaps in seven of his nine regular season games last year, which would essentially be his role for 2026.

There wouldn't be a roster spot wasted on Graham, but an opportunity to have good depth at two positions taht are already deep. Why not bring Graham in and have him as the No. 6 pass rusher and an extra defensive tackle?

Leadership is invaluable

One of the best leaders in Eagles history is Graham, who just ignites a room whenever he enters it.

Seeing Graham's presence in the locker room over the past few years is enjoyable, as he does all the talking for the younger players and serves as a veteran mentor towards everyone on the defensive line.

Jordan Davis is a leader in that locker room and always speaks glowingly of Graham. Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo also enjoy having their lockers near Gragam.

Graham mentored Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt over the years, and the Eagles could use Graham around to help Smith out after his offseason.

Even if Graham isn't on the roster, he'll be around in some capacity. Doesn't hurt to keep him around the locker room.

Graham deserves to go out on his terms

The Eagles do have a football team to think of first, but doesn't Graham deserve to tell them when he's done?

Should the Eagles have a deadline for Graham? Absolutely, but they should honor Graham if he wants to come back for camp.

If Graham tells the Eagles he wants to be there when the team reports on July 28, the team should make sure he's taken care of and gives him a deal. If Graham wants to wait a week or two, the Eagles should honor that too.

Graham is the longest tenured player in franchise history and made arguably the biggest play in franchise history. he deserves that right -- the right to retire when he wants.

The Eagles likely will respect that when it comes to Graham. Deadlines spur action.