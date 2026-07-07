4 Eagles We Are Unsure That Will Be Back After This Season

While all 32 NFL teams are preparing for the 2026 season, the league is already getting its affairs in order for the 2027 offseason.

The NFL announced key dates for the 2026-2027 calendar, which includes when the legal tampering period will begin. That will be March 9, 2027, which means a lot of changes could be coming to the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

There are a few key players on the Eagles in 2026 that are set for free agency in 2027. This doesn't even include players that face uncertain futures regarding their current contracts in 2026.

Some players won't be free agents in 2027, but could fall into that category as a result of cap casualties. And yes, some important players on the Eagles most likely will qualify.

Since the legal tampering period date is official, let's get ahead of ourselves and figure out which Eagles may not be back after this season. Whether they will be free agents they can't resign, cap casualties, or whatever the case may be.

Buckle up.

Saquon Barkley | RB

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This may be a hard pill to swallow for Eagles fans. Look at how Barkley's contract is structured and look how much he's making this season. While Barkley makes $16.75 million guaranteed in 2026, that number drops to $2.5 million in 2027.

Barkley makes $20.6 million a season on average and has an option bonus of $14.405 million in 2027. There is an out in the contract, a sthe Eagles could designate Barkley as a post-June 1 cut and save just over $5 million against the salary cap.

If the Eagles pick up the option, they are paying a lot of money for a 30-year-old running back. Jalen Hurts will also be up for an extension in 2027 if he plays well this seaosn, whcih factors into the equation.

The Eagles could restructure Barkley's contract, but that's also pushing a cap hit down the line. There's a lot of layers involved with that.

No matter how Barkley performs -- and he wasn't great last season -- the Eagles and Barkley's contract will come to a head in 2027. This seaosn really could be Barkley's last with the Eagles.

Tariq Woolen | CB

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Woolen is essentially a one-year rental in Philadelphia, making $12 million this year. The Eagles basically gave real money to Woolen to have him as the CB2 this season, a win-win for the Eagles and Woolen.

If Woolen plays well this season under Vic Fangio, he'll gte a long term contract from another team. The Eagles aren't going to pay Woolen -- they have Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to pay.

The Eagles use a cap number for all their positions, and Mitchell and DeJean are going to take up a lot of that space. There just isn't room for Woolen.

If Woolen doesn't have a good year, than the Eagles just move on anyway.

The best course for the Eagles is Woolen plays well and they have the best pass defense in the NFL (again). They used good money to bring Woolen in, which may be their best move of the offseason.

Dallas Goedert | TE

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Goedert and the Eagles have been toying on new contracts for the last few seasons, and this year wasn't any different.

The Eagles restructured Goedert's contract last year after both sides reached an impasse and pushed back a deadline this year that would have voided Goedert's deal -- and would have given Philadelphia a $20.5 million dead cap hit.

Goedert is back on a one-year deal, but will he be back again in 2027? This depends on the year Goedert has and how Eli Stowers develops in his rookie season.

Philadelphia was fortunate Goedert took a pay cut this offseason. If Goedert has another good season, does he take a pay cut when he can get one last pay day -- and multiple years and guaranteed money on top of that.

This could be Goedert's last year in Philadelphia. Goedert may want to be with the Eagles for life, but that's easier said than done.

Moro Ojomo | DT

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This is a no-brainer.

Unless something drastically changes with Jalen Carter, it's going to be hard for the Eagles to retain Ojomo. The Eagles already signed Jordan Davis to a long term deal and would like to do the same with Carter -- even if they have to wait it out.

If Carter gets paid, the Eagles aren't going to pay Ojomo. There's a chance Ojomo may make north of $20 million a year if he has a good season.

The Eagles aren't going to pay three defensive tackles north of $20 million a season. They didn't pay Milton Williams. They won't pay Moro Ojomo.

Ojomo is a product of the Eagles drafting a player late and developing him into a good player. They can do this again if they had to, once doing it with Ojomo after Williams left in free agency.

Philadelphia just needs a big season out of Ojomo. Unless the Carter negotiations go south, this is expecte dto be Ojomo's last season with the Eagles.