7 Eagles In Key Roles In Starting Lineup That Must Step Up In 2026 Season

The answers are finally coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the beauty of Week 1 of the NFL season, as hard truths are uncovered.

We'll finally see how good the Eagles are (and they're supposed to be good), along with uncovering the weaknesses that were discovered in training camp the outside world didn't get to see. This is part of the thrill of the NFL season, finding out the strengths and weaknesses of the football team.

Do the Eagles have weaknesses? Of course they do, but these players can shore them up quickly. Some of these players are on stacked units (on paper), but can back up those claims with strong seasons. Others are playing for their long-term future with the team.

These seven Eagles are all under the microscope this year, for different reasons. They'll have to step up in 2026.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks is going to be the No. 2 wide receiver to start the season, a position he earned in training camp. He's playing a crucial role in the offense, being the DeVonta Smith replacement from the last four years.

With Smith replacing A.J. Brown, Wicks slides into his role. Smith had three 1,000-yard seasons over the past four years as the No. 2 wide receiver, as the Eagles had one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Wicks is playing in an expended role for the first time in his career, an opportunity he's earned. He's never had more than 76 targets or 581 yards in a season, but that's changing this year.

If Wicks doesn't pass those numbers, the Eagles are in trouble.

Makai Lemon (WR)

Lemon was a serious candidate for the No. 2 wide receiver role when he was drafted. Then a hamstring injury kept him out all spring and summer. Bottom line -- Lemon is behind the 8-ball heading into the season.

The Eagles are going to have Lemon start as the slot receiver, expecting him to acclimate himself to this offense and contribute to the passing game right away. That's a lot of pressure for a rookie.

Lemon has to find ways to gain separation and catch the football. He needs to be a reliable WR3 at some point this season, and develop as the year goes on.

The Eagles are asking for a lot form Lemon in Week 1. That may be a mistake.

Dallas Goedert (TE)

The tight end situation on the Eagles isn't ideal. Goedert is the one dependable target at that position.

Johnny Mundt is a blocker, Eli Stowers isn't ready, and E.J. Jenkins has only played 106 offensive snaps in his career. That's a lot of pressure on Goedert to play at a high level for all 17 games.

What if Goedert gets hurt? Who backs him up? What if Goedert hits the veteran wall at 31?

This offense can't function without a consistent tight end. The Eagles need to give Goedert some help.

Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

Greenard may not be ready for Week 1 due to a pectoral injury that kept him out of training camp, and that's okay. How long is this pectoral injury going to linger into the year? Could Greenard need more time to get into game shape, and will this injury affect his opportunity to consistently get to the quarterback?

The Eagles are paying Greenard to be the No. 1 pass rusher, the guy who's going to make Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt's life easier. They need Greenard healthy and disruptive on the edge if they are going to win a Super Bowl.

If Greenard doesn't get to 100%, the Eagles will be fine rushing the passer. They need Greenard if the pass rush is going to be dominant.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

Smith is always under pressure to perform in this defense, being a former first-round pick. He's been fine through three years and had his moments, but his future with the Eagles hinges on the 2026 season.

After an offseason speeding arrest and Jalyx Hunt's rise as a pass rusher, there may not be room to pay Hunt and Smith along with Greenard. Smith had a good training camp and has consistently gotten to the quarterback, but he'll have to perform in the regular season to make his case to stick around.

If Greenard is healthy, Smith's life becomes a lot easier.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

The Eagles put Campbell right into the starting off-ball linebacker role after Nakobe Dean departed in free agency. No longer will Campbell rotate between linebacker and rushing the passer, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thinks Campbell has the athleticism to dominate in his first full year as the starter.

Based on training camp, Campbell appears ready to breakout in 2026. Playing next to Zack Baun will help, but Campbell is the newcomer amongst the starters on the defense. With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. keeping pressure on Campbell, the 2025 first-round pick will be under the microscope all year.

Campbell is set to stand out in this defense, and and has all the tools to succeed.

Marcus Epps (S)

Epps is the expected starter at safety after having a good camp, but his spot is considered the "weakness" of the defense. All Epps has to do is provide consistent play and he keeps his job, even with Michael Carter coming for his role.

The Eagles took a risk not improving at safety and trusting Epps. If he's inconsistent, they'll look for Carter or an improvement at the trade deadline. This is Epps' opportunity to win the safety job for the whole season.

There's arguably no player on this defense under more pressure than Epps.

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