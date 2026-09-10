PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Greenard took a tentative step toward playing his first game as an Eagle when he showed up in full pads for Wednesday’s Week 1 practice. The edge rusher was listed as a limited participant after not participating all summer due to a pec strain.

“It's just good to have him back out there,” said teammate and fellow edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

Greenard chose not to talk after Wednesday’s practice. He and Epenesa entered the league together in 2020. Buffalo took Epenesa 54th overall; Greenard went 90th to the Houston Texans.

“I've been watching his career this whole time, and he's done nothing but just improve and make big plays,” said Epenesa. “So, it's just nice to have him back out on the field. And he's such a team guy. He's been here every day. He's been in every meeting. I think that goes out to the kind of guy he is, and he's a real team guy, and he is fun to be around, too.”

Here are four other takeaways from the first practice of Week 1:

EMOTIONAL CHECK. Lane Johnson is not trying to think much about this being his final home opener, which it could very well be since the right tackle announced in the offseason that this will “probably” be his last season.

“I try not to get too emotional with it,” he said. "It just feels like the eighth time we played Washington for a season opener.”

Later he added, “I try to get here early [laughs] and leave late, so I have lots of time with the guys. But yeah, man, I try to really enjoy it after the games. Obviously, the win, the win is the most important thing, but always the training, the battling with my guys, what I'll remember most about my football career. And yeah, just savoring those Sunday afternoons, man.”

Not Even The Backup QBs Know Who The Lead Backup Is

Eagles QB Andy Dalton throws a pass in the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 28, 2026. | Dan Shrensky/Eagles on SI freelance

BACKUP QB. Before practice, head coach Nick Sirianni said he was keeping that information to himself. After practice, both QBs in the running to back up Jalen Hurts said they didn’t know which one would be the backup.

“It's not that I'm actually trying to keep it from you guys,” said Tanner McKee. “I really don't know what that plan is. So my plan is, is to always be ready, prepare like a starter. Nothing's really, really changed no matter where I'm gonna be.”

Dalton said pretty much the same thing, adding: “I feel like I’m in a pretty good spot.”

McKee was asked if it felt weird not knowing who is the backup just a handful of days before the season begins.

“I wouldn't say weird,” he answered. “I mean, at this point you're used to it. Every single year you compete with someone. It's nice to have somebody like Andy to compete against because I feel like we have a really good relationship.”

MORE ROOM. The Eagles' locker room underwent a renovation. No longer is the Jordan Mailata couch pressed up against the back wall where Mailata’s locker is. That wall was removed, and a beautiful new space was added. That is where the practice squad players have their lockers.

Those players used to have portable wooden stalls in the center aisle of the locker room, making the locker room more cramped and crowded as media roamed through looking to talk with players.

There is also a nice lounge area in the addition with a big-screen TV. The best part about it though?

“There’s more bathrooms now,” said Lane Johnson.

PASSING OFFENSE. It will be interesting to see what that looks like without A.J. Brown and with four new pass-catchers in the room. Tay Wicks, one of those newcomers was asked about that room’s development.

“We got some playmakers over here,” he said. “It's a well-put-together team, well-put-together offense. We've been working on it. It's been a long camp, just trying to focus on getting right with the offense and getting down to details, and I feel like we're coming together.”

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