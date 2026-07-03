PHILADELPHIA - When the Eagles signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million in mid-March, it was viewed by many as a low-risk, high-upside addition with the understanding Philadelphia was about to move away from star receiver A.J. Brown.

Since then, the Eagles did trade A.J. as expected, sending the star receiver to New England in early June, but they've also brought in former Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks on the trade market, and drafted Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall in April’s draft.

For many observers, that shifted Hollywood Brown off the potential contributors list at WR and into the insurance column.

The idea that Brown won’t be a significant part of Philadelphia's presumed revamped passing attack should not be dismissed, however.

Entering his eighth NFL season, Brown, 29, brings a veteran savvy to a WR room that underwent significant turnover after DeVonta Smith. The penciled in top five, includes four newcomers with Elijah Moore in the mix, along with Wicks, Lemon, and Hollywood.

The Calling Card

Eagles WR Hollywood Brown speaks with reports on March 19, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

In theory, Brown's elite speed — long his calling card since being a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Oklahoma in 2019 — is something the Eagles will need to stretch the field to create space for the projected top trio.

It’s certainly fair to point out that despite his reputed 4.27 stopwatch time coming out of Oklahoma, Brown has averaged only 11.6 yards per catch over his career.

Last season Brown amassed 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs, ground zero for the league’s defensive shift to “playing the safeties in the parking lot,” in order to limit explosive plays and force Patrick Mahomes to stay patient and drive the length of the field.

There is context to everything in the NFL and the premise in Philadelphia is that the Eagles will use Brown as a field stretcher to open space for the route-runners (Smith, Wicks and Lemon) underneath.

The other potential role receivers in the mix entering camp don’t fit into that lane. That reality, and Brown’s contract, virtually guarantees inclusion on the initial 53-man roster.

From there, the Eagles are a hiccup away from leaning on Brown if either Wicks struggles in the move over from Green Bay or Lemon suffers some growing pains.

This “Hollywood” premiere won’t foreshadow a blockbuster by any means but don’t be surprised if it has longer legs than advertised.