Why Jalen Hurts Deserves To Be In The MVP Conversation After Two Weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't 2-0 without Jalen Hurts. No ifs, ands, or butts.

Despite all the issues the Eagles have on both sides of the ball, along with their struggles against two teams that currently sit at 0-2, the Eagles were able to survive their first two games because of Hurts.

Are the numbers gaudy? Not really, but they're good enough.

Through two games, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards with 5 TD and 2 INT for a 100.7 passer rating. Hurts is only 21st in the NFL in completion percentage, but 11th in yards per attempt (7.5) and fifth in touchdown passes. He's currently 14th in passer rating.

Hurts isn't on the top of a lot of MVP ballots right now, and there are worthy candidates. Look at what Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been doing through two games. The same goes for Brock Purdy.

While those three have been impressive and have played at a high level, Hurts carrying the Eagles to two wins matches any impressive stat -- and he has a few of them in his back pocket as well.

Hurts should be in consideration for the MVP based on what he's had to deal with regarding this offense the first two games -- an dteh high level he's performed.

The offensive line issues

The Eagles offensive line hasn't been good for the first two weeks of the season. The unit has been towards the bottom in the NFL, based on the pressure and sack rates.

The pressure rate allowed per dropback is 40.0%, 22nd in the NFL. The beat rate is at 17.3% (22nd in NFL) and the sack rate is 8.8% (24th in NFL).

Landon Dickerson struggled in Week 1 before landing on injured reserve. The Eagles then replaced Dickerson by moving Cam Jurgens to left guard and starting Drew Kendall at center, two moves that hurt the left side of the offensive line. Jordan Mailata has been okay through two weeks, not playing at the All-Pro level he's been at the past two years.

While it's only been two weeks, the Eagles offensive line has been a huge liability. Hurts has survived the poor offensive line play and still played at a high level.

No Saquon Barkley or Dallas Goedert

Hurts didn't have Barkley nor Goedert for the majority of Sunday's game against the Titans. Barkley came back in the second half for a few plays then exited the game, while Goedert left with a knee injury in the second.

Hurts was still able to lead the Eagles to victory in spite of not having Goedert or Barkley. He was 8-of-11 for 97 yards with a TD and INT (91.9 rating in the fourth quarter without having Goedert and only plays a few snaps with Barkley.

He dealt with a tight end group of Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins while having Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley as the running backs, who ran behind an offensive line that struggled to create lanes for them.

Goedert will be out a few weeks. It will be unclear how long Barkley will be sidelined.

Numbers in clutch time

In the final five minutes of both football games, Hurts has been very good. Hurts is 6-of-8 for 61 yards with a TD and a 135.9 passer rating -- all of which occurred in Week 2. In the fourth quarter of game sthis season, Hurts is 10-of-14 (71.4%) for 137 yards with 2 TD and 1 INT -- a 112.2 passer rating.

Hurts has also performed well whe pressured. Against the blitz, Hurts is 12-of-17 for 119 yards 2 TD and 0 INT for a 129.3 passer rating -- third in the NFL behind only Brock Purdy and Drew Lock.

The deep ball

Hurts has been one of the most proficient deep ball throwers in the NFL for quite some time, but he's even better than over on throws of 10+ air yards. Hurts is 14-of-20 for 325 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT on such throws for a 131.3 passer rating -- seventh in the NFL.

Ironically, Hurts is at his best on throws for 25+ air yards -- having the most touchdown passes on those since 2022. This year? Hurts is 2-of-4 with an INT for a 56.3 passer rating on those throws.

The intermediate throws are why Hurts is succeeding as a passer this year, and why the Eagles are 2-0.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!