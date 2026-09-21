Eagles Stock Report: 4 Players Rising and 4 Falling After Week 2

Week 2 for the Philadelphia Eagles didn't have the convincing victory many thought. A win is a win, nonetheless, and the Eagles are 2-0.

Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans shad some interesting developments with this football team. The Eagles are 2-0, but this team clearly isn't firing on all cylinders after two weeks. The grades and the takeaways from this football team reflect that.

Judging by the snap counts and winners and losers, there's an easy grasp on the Eagles stock report after Sunday's win. Here are four players to buy and four to sell after Week 2.

Stock up

Darius Cooper (WR)

If the game-winning touchdown wasn't enough for Cooper's stock to go up, he's the third best receiver on the Eagles. Cooper should be getting more playing time going forward, and the Eagles have indicated that.

11 of Cooper's 29 snaps (excluding penalties) came in the fourth quarter, seven of which were in the slot. It's clear the Eagles few Cooper as a slot receiver and as a factor in the passing game, and he's the secodn gunner on special teams.

Cooper should be playing more, period.

Jalen Hurts (QB)

Hurts is the reason the Eagles are 2-0, and he's been excellent through two games. Even with two interceptions on Sunday, Hurts was excellent on throws of 10+ air yards and outside the pocket, throwing for both his touchdowns outside the pocket (109.5 rating).

Hurts was 9-of-12 for 158 yards with a TD and iNT on throws that traveled 10+ air yards (109.7 rtaing) and 14-of-20 for 325 yards with 3 RD and an INT on those throws through two games (131.3 rating).

The Eagles have an MVP candidate though two games. It's Jalen Hurts.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

Woolen has been a shutdown corner through two games, as he allowed just two completions for 21 yards on Sunday. 15 of those yards came in the final seconds as the Eagles defense was just giving yards away to run out the clock.

Opposing quarterback targeting Woolen this season? 3-of-9 for 22 yards and a touchdown. Take away the 15-yard completion at the end of the game and that drops to 2-of-8 for 7 yards and a touchdown -- which was a 1-yard score.

Woolen has been excellent in the Eagles defense so far. He's playing at an All-Pro level.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks has been excellent through two games as the WR2, and his play has opened things up for DeVonta Smith to take over games. He had five catches for 74 yards on Sunday, all of which came on third and fourth down.

Jalen Hurts has a 145.8 passer rating targeting Wicks this season, who has three catches of 25+ air yards already. He has seven catches fro 147 yards and a touchdown on the year, and is on pace for 1,250 receiving yards in year one with the Eagles.

Wicks is the WR2, and a good one.

Stock Down

Makai Lemon (WR)

The Eagles can't justify playing Lemon as the slot reciever right now, not with the way Darius Cooper is playing. Lemon may be the reciever long terms, but Cooper is the better player right now.

Lemon actually played more snaps than Wicks in the fourth quarter and was lined up out wide, but the Eagles aren't getting him involved in the pass game enough nor is Lemon getting open. Both things are true here.

His snaps may be going to Cooper moving forward.

Cam Jurgens (LG)

Tough to put LG in parentheses here, becuase Jurgens has never playe dthe position in his life before Sunday. After a so-so Week 1, Jurgenes struggled at his new position in Week 2, allowing a sack and three pressures.

The Eagles switched two positions on the offensive line to counter the Landon Dickerson loss, and the results significantly hurt Jurgens. There's only one way for Jurgens to go -- and that's up.

This hasn't been the start of the season he wanted.

Jordan Davis (DT)

What are the Eagles doing with Davis here? He's paid like an elite defensive tackle, yet can't get on the field over Moro Ojomo. Ojomo played 81% of the defensive snaps and Davis played 43%.

Davis did have a pressure on Sunday, but logged just six pass-rushing snaps. For comparison, Ojomo played 21 pass-rushing snaps. What's the point of paying Davis if Ojomo is going to play the lions' share of the snaps? Do the Eagles have buyer's remorse here?

The Eagles have to play all three defensive tackles, but Davis is getting the short end of the stick right now. Reminder it is Week 2.

Marcus Epps (S)

The Eagles may have to trade for a safety. Both Epps and Andrew Mukuba struggled in Week 2, but Mukuba is a young player and a former second-round pick. Epps is on a one-year deal and isn't making much.

Epps won the job in camp, but that's about it. He had three missed tackles on Sunday, most notably the one on the 27-yard run by Tyjae Spears on 3rd-and-22. He also allowed a 28-yard completion to Elic Ayomanor, and was hurdled by him in the same game.

The Eagles need an upgrade over Epps. That may be the move come the trade deadline.

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