How Has Jalen Hurts Fared Vs. Commanders? Eagles QB Lights Up Washington With Arm

Jalen Hurts has quite an impressive history against the Washington Commanders, enough where it's hard to question how the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will fare in a new offense.

At least on Sunday.

The Commanders are one of two teams Hurts has played 10+ times, with the New York Giants bring the other. This will be the 11th time Hurts will have played Washington, which will tie his most appearances against any opponent.

Hurts has fared well against the Commanders in his career, both on the ground and in the air. His .700 win percentage against the Commanders (7-3 record) is the best against any NFC East opponent. Since Hurts became the Eagles starting quarterback in 2021, he's 7-2 against the Commanders.

There's a reason Hurts has fared so well against the Commanders, and it's been through the air rather than on the ground.

Hurts has more pass TD against Commanders than any other opponent

Hurts has thrown 14 touchdown passes against the Commanders in his career, the most against any opponent. He's completed 69.3% of his passes against Washington in his 10 starts, throwing for 14 touchdowns to just 3 INT and a 102.9 passer rating.

Hurts has 20 passing + rushing touchdowns against Washington, the only team he has 20+ touchdowns against in the regular season in his career.

Hurts has the best TD/INT ratio in career against Washington

Since Hurts became a starting quarterback in 2021, he has completed 68.4% of his passes for 2.080 yards with 14 TD and 2 INT against the Commanders (regular season). The 7.0 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the highest against any opponent, correlating to a 109.1 passer rating.

The last time Hurts even threw an interception against the Commanders was on a deep post route to A.J. Brown in Week 10 of the 2022 season. Hurts hasn't thrown an interception against the Commanders in 151 pass attempts. Counting the postseason, that number increases to 179 attempts. He has thrown 13 touchdowns in that stretch and rushed for 4 more scores.

To say Hurts hasn't turned the ball over against the Commanders would be an understatement.

Hurts hasn't lost to the Commanders in a game he started and finished since 2022

While Hurts is 7-3 against the Commanders in his career, two of those three losses have some quirks attache dto them. Hurts lost to the Commanders in Week 18 of the 2020 season, but head coach Doug Pederson pulled his starters with the lead in a game where a win didn't matter for the Eagles (draft position meant more).

Hurts was credited with the loss for the Eagles in Week 16 of the 2024 season, but he exited in the first quarter with a concussion and the Eagles holding a double-digit lead.

The last time Hurts started and finished a game against the Commanders -- and lost -- was Week 10 of the 2022 season. Including the postseason, Hurts is 5-0 against the Commanders in games he's started and finished since that 2022 loss.

Hurts and DeVonta Smith have great success against the Commanders

Since the start of the 2021 season, Hurts is 44-of-66 (74.2%) when targeting Smith against the Commanders -- throwing for 620 yards and 4 TD with 0 INT. He has a 123.3 passer rating targeting Smith, the highest passer rating with any pass catcher currently on the Eagles roster.

Hurts has big numbers targeting Dallas Goedert against Washington, going 40-of-50 (80%) for 494 yards with 4 TD and an INT (119.5 rating). Hurts hasn't thrown an interception targeting Smith or Goedert against the Commanders since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

The two top targets in the Eagles offense have been good against the Commanders when Hurts throws their way. New offense or not, Hurts has had success throwing Smith and Goedert's way against Washington.

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