Why Riq Woolen Has Been The Stand Out in Eagles OTAs To This Point

Vic Fangio didn't hide how badly he wanted Tariq Woolen on the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Fangio was hoping the Eagles would make a move for Woolen around the trade deadline, wanting to see how he could work with a cornerback his size up close. The Eagles defensive coordinator didn't push the envelope.

"We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn't decide to do it and I didn't get too involved in the evaluation," Fangio said last month. "But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn't get a lot of action for a long-term deal.

"I was thrilled to get him. I think he's going to play [well] for us."

Woolen hasn't taken a regular season snap yet for the Eagles, but has already stood out through the voluntary OTA practices. His height (6-4) has already been a problem for the Eagles wide receivers, especially in the absence of Makai Lemon.

How Woolen stood out in open practice

Woolen is noticeable on the field thanks to his height, which is going to be a massive advantage in the red zone. The Eagles free agent signing broke up a Jalen Hurts pass in the back of the end zone during red zone drills on Tuesday, making life even more challenging for a wide receiver group in the post-A.J. Brown era.

The speed has also been noticeable during Eagles practice, as Woolen tracked down a go ball for Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown in the open session. Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine several seasons ago, and still has that speed when watching him track down receivers.

"He's a rare guy in that you don't see many corners in the league that are 6'4."You don't see many that are 6'2" or even 6'1" and there's a reason for that," Fangio said. "It's hard to find guys at those heights that can move and mirror receivers that are hard to cover. He can do that for a guy his height. He can get in and out of breaks. He obviously has good downfield speed and his length is more of an asset than a detriment in his case."

Woolen has been working with Quinyon Mitchell

Woolen is going to pair with Mitchell on the outside at cornerback, while Cooper DeJean will man the slot. Mitchell and Woolen are trading notes and pushing each other to get better.

The pair have discussed what the Eagles receivers are doing and how their techniques line up after the practice. Both Mitchell and Woolen are using the practice as a teaching session for when they line up together come September.

The Eagles are going to be facing the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Terry McLaurin, Nico Collins, and George Pickens. They need Woolen around in order to contain the opposing team's passing game.

"I'm excited to have him," Fangio said. "He's been here since we started the offseason. Seems to be a great guy. He's into being here and really looking forward to working with him."