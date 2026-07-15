3 Concerning Questions Facing Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo And Eagles CB Position

Give the Philadelphia Eagles credit for how they have built up the cornerback position. This is one of the best units in the NFL.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are entering their third season and both have already earned First Team All-Pro honors. The Eagles even added to the cornerback tandem by signing Tariq Woolen, who was arguably the best player in minicamp this spring.

Mitchell, DeJean, and Woolen are a good cornerback trio. What about the rest of the cornerback group? Even though the Eagles are top-heavy at the position, there are still some questions regarding the state at cornerback and how the depth chart will fill out?

In the latest of the position-by-position preview series, we take a look at cornerback and how things stack up at a position of strength for the Eagles. We'll have three questions for the cornerback position, just like each position group we previewed prior.

Here are the other positions we previewed.

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Three questions at guard: Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

Three questions at center: Is Cam Jurgens really 100% heading into the season?

Three questions at pass rusher: Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

Three questions at defensive tackle: Are Eagles and Jalen Carter getting an extension done?

Three questions at linebacker: Is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. going to challenge Jihaad Campbell?

Who is the top backup to Cooper DeJean and Tariq Woolen?

DeJean is strictly going to be in the slot and Woolen is going to line up on the outside outside opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. That's the starting lineup for the Eagles at cornerback, but who is going to be the backup?

The top reserve cornerback is Jonathan Jones, who was the second team outside cornerback on the outside and in the slot. Jones has played both positions in the past, and even has played a style of Vic Fangio's defense.

Towards the end of Bill Belichick's tenure with the Patriots, Jones was running a copycat style of Fangio's system. Jones played a significant role in that scheme -- on the outside and in the slot as a backup.

This is essentially Jones's role on the Eagles heading into training camp. He's the favorite for the No. 4 spot and should be able to seal the job this summer. This was an undrafted signing by the Eagles.

Could Kelee Ringo actually not make this team?

Ringo is certainly on the bubble in regards to making this team, even though he should be safe due to his special teams excellence.

What about at cornerback? Is there any room for Ringo to even play? Do the Eagles even want him to play significant snaps at cornerback?

Ringo had the opportunity to win the job at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell last seasona nd failed to seize it. The Eagles traded for Jakorian Bennett two weeks into camp, but veteran Adoree Jackson ended up earning the job.

While Ringo was still excellent on special teams, he had trouble getting on the field. Even though Ringo allowed just a 47.9 passer rating in coverage (179 coverage snaps), the Eagles trusted Jackson more on the outside.

With Woolen as the starter and Jones as the top backup, where does that leave Ringo? He'll have to show he can cover consistently in the preseason and be in position in order to solidify his role on the roster.

Ringo should still be on this team regardless, just because of his special teams excellence.

Who takes the final two cornerback spots?

The roster locks are Mitchell, DeJean, and Woolen. Jones is as close to a roster lock as you're going to find. That's four spots occupied at cornerback.

Let's assume the Eagles have six spots at cornerback. Who gets the final two spots?

Ringo is a front runner for one of them because of his ability to play special teams. Jakorian Bennett has appeared to fall out of favor with this defense after being acquired to compete for teh CB2 job last year. One of Ringo/Bennett likely won't be on this roster.

Mac McWilliams was a fifth-round pick last year, so he can't be counted out -- especially since the Eagles had him learning the slot last summer. Ambry Thomas had some success with the 49ers so he can't be counted out of the mix either.

The Eagles could also use a hybrid spot for Michael Carter II and Kapena Gushiken, so that factors into the equation. The final two spots are wide open, and it's just a matter of who performs better in 11-on-11s this summer.

Those team sessions will mean a lot for these cornerbacks trying to win a job.