PHILADELPHIA - There is an assumption, and fear in some quarters, that the NFL is in the midst of a quiet but noticeable shift back toward heavier offensive personnel groupings tied to the Los Angeles Rams’ success in 13 personnel last season.

In 2025, the Rams led the league in 13 personnel usage, deploying it on roughly 30% of snaps and generating strong results in both the run and play-action games.

League-wide, the grouping saw a measurable uptick as more teams looked to force base defenses onto the field and gain advantages in the trenches.

The Eagles, who ran 13 personnel on approximately 8% of their 2025 snaps, are believed to be one of the teams that will use the package (one running back, one receiver, and three tight ends) more this season, with a projected shift toward a Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay-style offense.

That aforementioned “fear” in some circles is tied to a failure to recognize that McVay’s move to more tight end usage last season had to do with his personnel, not scheme.

The Rams are loaded at TE with Colby Parkinson (778), Davis Allen (665), Tyler Higbee (424), and Terrance Ferguson (415). You can now add Ohio State second-round rookie Max Klare to that list.

Those trying to replicate McVay will be doing so without the same kind of talent in the personnel grouping.

As advertised, new Eagles’ offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who played under McVay in Los Angeles, used plenty of condensed sets and bunch formations over the spring, breaking out three tight ends more often, and even in a bunch formation together on several occasions.

Overall, the Eagles have assembled a deep eight-man TE room to prepare although, other than starter Dallas Goedert, most of the Eagles’ options in consideration to play are specialized as either receiving threats who struggle blocking (Grant Calcaterra and rookie Eli Stowers) or blockers who aren’t threats in the passing game (Johnny Mundt and Cam Latu).

There is still some hope that practice squad veteran E.J. Jenkins could develop into a dual-threat while free-agent pickup Stone Smartt is more of a special-teams threat, and undrafted rookie Dae’Quan Wright is a developmental player.

Smart Copycat

Sean Mannion meets with reporters on May 21, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Where Mannion could put his own spin on things comes with the one receiver on the field and leaning into the heavy package even further with the 6-foot-6, 228-pound Johnny Wilson.

As a rookie in 2024 the former Florida State standout quickly earned a reputation as one of the league’s best blocking receivers. However, Wilson, missed all of last season with a significant leg injury suffered in training camp.

Wilson was a full participant in the spring and is back competing for a 53-man roster spot.

In a specialized package, Wilson’s size and physicality would allow the Eagles to create almost supercharged 13-personnel looks from a running perspective if the TEs supporting Goedert are Mundt, one of the better blocking tight ends in the league, and Latu, an emerging physical presence who also doubles as a fullback.

The obvious downside to that grouping would be that Goedert is the only real threat in the passing game, but tendencies aren’t always bad.

With that group alongside a healthy Eagles’ offensive line executing at a high level, every opponent and all of Lincoln Financial Field could know what was coming in the form of Saquon Barkley and the wide zone, yet nothing could be done to stop it.

In turn, an elite Eagles running game would help fix first down and put the offense in more manageable passing situations in high-leverage situations.

It’s stipulated that the Eagles are going to use more 13 personnel groupings this season so the goal should be to utilize what’s on hand, not try to replicate what someone else has at their disposal.