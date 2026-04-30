Why Too Early Eagles Mock Draft for 2027 -- And Why It Matters As Franchise Gets Top Picks From Patriots

Is it too early for a 2027 mock draft? Absolutely.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't even been through minicamp yet. They don't even know the weeks they are playing each of their opponents on the 2026 schedule yet. So why are we talking about a 2027 mock draft?

This mock draft is more of an observation of what holes the Eagles have on their roster for the 2026 season -- and what they could have on their roster heading into the 2027 offseason.

The weaknesses on this team are evident, interior offensive line and safety. Defensive tackle and tight end could be an issue too, pending on the futures of Moro Ojomo and Dallas Goedert.

This 2027 mock draft for the first three rounds is going to be completely wrong. So have fun with it, and understand what the Eagles could be facing heading into the 2027 season.

Let's just do the first three rounds for good measure.

1st round (Patriots pick): Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

The Eagles were able to get a 2027 first-round pick for A.J. Brown from the New England Patriots, which lands in the middle of the first round. Philadelphia addresses the weakness of its offensive line and selects Green with their first pick of the draft.

Green played a strong guard for the Tigers, but moved to tackle last season. He has been strong at both guard and tackle, but allowed just seven pressures at tackle. The position versatility stands out, as the Eagles could start Green in Week 1 of the 2027 season.

No matter the future of Landon Dickerson or Tyler Steen, the Eagles have a starting guard in 2027.

1st round (own pick): Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

The Eagles have Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt as their edge rushers. So why would they use a late first-round pick on an edge rusher?

Hunt is a strong year away from a massive extension. Smith will be entering his fifth-year option and Greenard will be entering the second year of a four-year deal (is really a two-year deal).

The Eagles like to take care of a position a year too early than a year too late. What if they are unable to reach a long-term deal with Hunt or if Smith is just okay this year? They'll also have to prepare for a succession plan for Greenard, who will be in his 30s when his massive extension runs out of guaranteed money.

Wilson is a pass-rushing savant, having 54 pressures and 9.0 sacks at Missouri. He'll be the No.1 pass rusher at Miami, taking over after Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor went in the first round this draft. This is a big year for Wilson.

2nd round (own pick): Corey Myrick, S, Clemson

The last time the Eagles took a safety from Clemson in the second round it went pretty well. Like Brian Dawkins in 1996, Philadelphia will test its luck with Myrick -- who is projected to start next to Andrew Mukuba in 2027.

Myrick has 92 tackles and two interceptions at Southern Mississippi last season, allowing just 109 yards in coverage on 33 targets. He'll be challenged in the ACC, but Myrick playing well in cneenter field as a safety stands out.

The new Tigers safety really has an opportunity to increase his draft stock ithis year.

3rd round (compensatory pick): Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia

This is the pick the Eagles will receiver for losing Jaelan Phillips, so it will be towards the end of the third round. Who knows how Cook's stock will be in 2027, but the 5-11 back was very productive at Jacksonville State.

Cook led Conference USA with 1,659 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, winning conference MVP honors. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and should get plenty of opportunities in Rich Rodriguez's offense.

Saquon Barkley has an uncertain future past this season, and Tank Bigsby will be a free agent. The Eagles will need to address running back, so why not take a shot on Cook?

Running back will be taken in the first three rounds of next year's draft for the Eagles.