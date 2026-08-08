Winners And Losers From Day 7 of Eagles Training Camp: Tanner McKee Heating Up QB2 Battle

Day 7 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp has come and gone.

A hot day at the Jefferson Health Training Complex was the storyline as the Eagles had their fifth straight practice. They'll wrap up the week with their sixth straight practice on Saturday before an off day Sunday.

Then the preseason weeks begin. This is how fast training camp is going.

The observations detailed the day and the overreactions highlighted the storylines of the practice. As always, there were a few winners and losers from the practice.

Winners

Tanner McKee: This was a sharper day for McKee than practices past, as he's starting to get more comfortable in the offense. The ball is starting to come out quicker, specifically to Darius Cooper. Guess all McKee needed was to target Cooper to get going, as Cooper has been a highlight reel this summer. He also threw a touchdown pass in the practice. McKee isn't going down in this backup QB battle without a fight, at least on Friday.

Johnny Wilson: About time Wilson gets a few highlights in. He had a touchdown catch in the back of the red zone from McKee on Friday and caught a deep ball form Andy Dalton. Wilson is starting to flash those highlight plays that made him the front runner for the WR5 job heading into camp. Will be hard for Wilson to catch Darius Cooper right now, but he's still playing for the Eagles to carry six receivers.

Jordan Davis: The other highly paid defensive tackle on the Eagles earned a sack in practice, taking advantage of Cam Jurgens being out with an injury. Davis blew past the interior blocking and ended up with the sack. This was the same practice Jalen Carter batted another pass. Davis and Carter are highly paid at their positions, but are also very good. both seem primed for big seasons.

Dameon Pierce: A long run for Pierce highlighted his day, as he's emerging in the battle for RNB3 with Will Shipley. Pierce is starting to put pressure on Shipley, although Shipley is starting to string a run of solid practices. While Shipley's pass catching hasn't been up to par, Pierce's running ability makes the RB3 job up for grabs. If Pierce stacks a few good practices together, this RB3 job will be very interesting.

Losers

Jake Majors: Was interesting to see Majors ahead of Drew Kendall when Cam Jurgens had to leave practice at center (Jurgens seemed to be okay). Kendall has been cross-training at guard -- and is the favorite for the No. 3 guard job -- but the second-year center not getting first team center reps was an interesting call. Didn't help Majors did play well with the firts team, but perhaps the Eagles just wanted to give him a longer look there. Kendall should be the No. 2 center in the regular season, but Majors has been getting reps with Kendall in camp. Who knows what the Eagles are thinking there?

Cole Payton: How many interceptions is this rookie going to throw? While Payton is excited to watch sling the ball anywhere on the field, he's too aggressive. Payton threw another intercpetion on Friday and has at least five in seven practice (not a stats guy for practices). With Andy Dalton and Tanner mcKee both having good days on Friday, they are giving the Eagles reasons to keep both of them and not Payton. Truthfully, Payton hasn't earned a roster spot at this point. He could be cut if he doesn't have a good preseaosn or if the Eagles can't get an offer they like for McKee or Dalton.