3 Intriguing Options at Cornerback for Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons added some significant pieces to their pass-rushing core this offseason. They signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10-million deal. They also drafted two players in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft: Jalon Walker out of the University of Georgia and James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee.
The Falcons also expect to have 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice healthy this season, though he has been held out of mini-camp after a knee injury cost him all of 2024. It is worth noting that Trice led the entire NCAA in pressures in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The Falcons' edge room is pretty crowded as of right now, so don’t expect any changes there. However, Atlanta could bring in a cornerback, and there are plenty left on the market. Atlanta is currently 30th in cap space, but if the right player and fit become available, they have options to free up space, including cuts, contract restructures, and extensions.
We take a look at three cornerbacks the Falcons could evaluate as a possible summer signing or trade option.
Player #1: Jaire Alexander, Free Agent
In one of the more shocking moves of the off-season, the Green Bay Packers cut cornerback Jaire Alexander, taking on a $17-million dead cap hit. Alexander has been battling injuries the last few seasons and has played just 14 games combined in the last two seasons. He has only played 34 games in the last four seasons. However, when he does play, Alexander has been elite in coverage.
However, his run defense would give Falcons fans 2021 Fabian Moreau flashbacks.
With major injury concerns and an inability to stay on the field as of late, Alexander would not be able to demand a huge contract. If the Falcons are able to bring him on a cheap deal, they should consider it, providing competition and depth at outside corner.
With Alexander’s injury history and matador tackling, Alexander could still fit a coverage role that should be even more valuable with an upgraded pass rush.
Player #2: Asante Samuel Jr, Free Agent
One of the youngest cornerbacks left on the market, Asante Samuel Jr, is just 25 years old. The Los Angeles Chargers did not re-sign him after his rookie contract was up. He played just four games last season, but has played 12 or more in his three previous seasons. His 22.2% missed tackle rate, according to PFF, is another concern.
He earned $3.4 million last season and could be a relatively cheap, depth option as the summer rolls on.
Player #3: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
It is no secret that the Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have come to a mutual agreement to part ways this offseason. Previously, there was talk of Ramsey potentially switching to safety, and many Falcons fans were salivating at the exciting, albeit far-fetched, thought of a Ramsey-Bates safety duo.
Atlanta ended up drafting Xavier Watts, a safety out of Notre Dame, in the third round, so Ramsey as a safety no longer makes sense.
However, the Falcons could trade for Ramsey to play cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell. It is difficult to imagine what Atlanta would give up: Jonnu Smith had a monster season, so the Dolphins would not be interested in Kyle Pitts. But this is an option the Falcons have, which is much safer than taking a flyer on an injury-prone Jaire Alexander.
Will Atlanta trade for Jalen Ramsey? Most likely not. They’re already without their first and third-round picks next season.
It’s interesting that the Dolphins are willing to take on $49.5 million in dead cap money. That would be the second-most all-time, knocking the Falcons and Matt Ryan out of the No. 2 spot. Ramsey’s $1.25-million base salary makes him even more intriguing for a one-year commitment.
The Falcons went into training camp last season without a meaningful addition to their secondary. The same can’t be said in 2025 after signing Jordan Fuller and drafting Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.
That said, the cornerback room still looks thin on paper, and the Falcons will continue to look at options that fit their squad. A low-risk, high-reward move for players like Alexander and Ramsey, while unlikely, aren’t completely off the table.