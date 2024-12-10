Are the Falcons Better Off with Kirk Cousins than Desmond Ridder?
What happens to the 6-7 Atlanta Falcons in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas - the microscope is primetime win or lose. The 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders are primed to welcome Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the top of the NFL Draft in April.
Until then? It has been a long year, particularly at quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Veteran-fan-favorite Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone just two weeks ago, followed by backup Aidan O’Connell suffering a significant leg injury Sunday that is likely to keep him out of Monday's matchup against the Falcons.
The Raiders turned to former Falcons starter Desmond Ridder after plucking him from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October. He was a 12 of18 passing for 101 yards last week in relief of O'Connell in a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
Unironically, that Tampa win over the Ridder-led Raiders vaulted the Buccaneers into first place in the NFC South.
When the Falcons hired Raheem Morris in January, job number one was to get better play from the quarterback position. Atlanta spent heavily in the offseason. First with Kirk Cousins and a four-year, $180-million contract ($90-million guaranteed), and then with the No. 8 pick in April's draft, selecting Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.
For all the expenditure in the offseason, are the Falcons in a better position than they were a year ago with Ridder. With Penix in the wings, probably, but on the field, no.
Atlanta's skill players, not named Kyle Pitts, are happier with Cousins, but the win-loss record hasn't improved.
An already career-high season in receptions and touchdowns, third-year receiver Drake London has raised his game with Kirk Cousins’s leadership. The pairing of Cousins and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s emphasis on him, particularly in the slot, sees not only London, but free agent acquisition Darnell Mooney in the league's top-10 in receiving yards.
All that to say though in the grand scheme of the team … is it any better? Are Falcons fans any happier? Is this any more fun and enjoyable? Are you more inspired to invest in this team?
Desmond Ridder in 13 starts for the 2023 Falcons -
- 6-7 record
- 249-388 (64.2%), 2836 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
- 31 sacks taken
- 53 rushes, 193 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns
- Salary was $1,340,000
Kirk Cousins in 13 starts for the 2024 Falcons -
- 6-7 record
- 292-436 (67%), 3396 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 15 interceptions
- 25 sacks taken
- 20 rushes, 0 yards
- Salary is $45,000,000
Quick math review - and we are not even mentioning fumbles (Cousins is worse there) … -
- Same Record
- Cousins is 2.8% more accurate in completion percentage
- Cousins gains .48 more yards per attempt
- Cousins took 6 less sacks
- The rushing comparison … woof … 17 total touchdowns for each with Ridder’s rushing touchdowns.
- Cousins earns 34X more than Ridder
- Ridder cost a third-round pick, Cousins cost a fifth-round pick
Cousins and the Falcons are likely to face Ridder on Monday Night Football as he mans the struggling Las Vegas Raiders. Ridder has the chance to drive the final nail in the coffin into what is turning out to be another lost season in Atlanta.
All this knowing, pound for pound (or should I say dollar for dollar), wins/losses, stats, or even enthusiasm that Cousins is no better than having Ridder right now.
The big difference between 2023's imploding season with turnover-prone quarterback and 2024, is the Falcons appear to have a solution on the roster. They just don't seem to want to get Michael Penix Jr. out of bubble wrap this year.