Atlanta Falcons Plan for 1st-Round Rookies - Keep it Simple
"Truth is ever to be found in the simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things." ~ Isaac Newton
When the legendary physicist uttered these words, he didn't have any idea that they would pertain to the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush. For a team that could send all eleven defenders and still not get home in 2024, the masses screamed for serious upgrades.
No one believed the team would mortgage a small piece of the future to add two first-round pass rushers to the fold, but the front office and coach understand if Atlanta wants to return to the playoffs, they need to stop opponents from running free like it's third-grade recess.
In order to do that, they must get to the quarterback without forcing their pass rushers to do too much.
The Falcons selected Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick. Walker has inside/outside potential similar to Kaden Elliss. However, Elliss primarily starts inside before being allowed to roam, while new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants to initially keep things simple for Walker.
James Pearce Jr., who the Falcons swapped first-round picks with the Rams to obtain, has a job that’s just as defined.
"We're going to be versatile and we're going to be multiple, but that's where they're going to start first and second down," said Ulbrich this week. "I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge. I think there's something there that's really special. Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that.
"And then from a third-down perspective, we can get creative with him, and that'll be part of his superpower. As far as James is concerned, he's going to be edge, edge only, and we'll go from there."
Nothing fancy, just a results-based tactic that will hopefully generate pressure, leading to sacks and turnovers. The Falcons fell apart late in the season because the pass rush could not stop the ball from leaving the opposing quarterback's hands without sacrificing bodies from the back seven.
The Falcons eventually started getting to the quarterback in the second half of the season, but it was through numbers, not because they had players beating the man in front of them. The Falcons invested this season in the pass rush to change that.
In what felt like an eternity, teams took advantage of a combination of bad schemes and underachieving talent. Ulbrich promises a change, and that is definitely needed.
Walker and Pearce will both be asked to do more as they mature in the NFL, but for now, their job is simple -- get the quarterback.