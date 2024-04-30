Atlanta Falcons Sign 10 Free Agents Including Illinois QB
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft class on Saturday evening and quickly got to work signing 10 undrafted free agents (UDFA).
Atlanta didn't address the secondary in the draft, but three of the 10 players they signed were cornerbacks. They also added a pair of offensive linemen, quarterback, two offensive linemen, two wide receivers, tight end, and a punter.
Here's a list of the Falcons 2024 UDFA class including their college bios.
Ryan Coll, OL, 6-5, 324, Richmond
• Started all 13 games
• Named a Third Team AP and Phil Steele All-American
• Earned DIvision I FCS All-ECAC honors
• Helped the Spiders rank second in the CAA in completion percentage
• Helped the Spiders average 345 yards and 28.2 points per game
• Helped move Richmond to fourth in the CAA and 19th nationally in first downs
• Named First Team All-CAA
• Named Top Offensive Lineman in Virginia by Touchdown Club of Richmond
• Named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele
• Named First Team Preseason All-CAA by Phil Steele
• Named Preseason All-America by Stats Perform
• Of 720 names to make the list, was one of 45 FCS players to be added to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
JaQuae Jackson, WR, 6-2, 190, Rutgers
2023 (Senior): Played in all 13 games with 12 starts at wide receiver ... signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons ... placed second on the team with 361 receiving yards ... totaled 22 receptions with one for a touchdown ... had at least one catch in 10 games ... rated as the ninth-best wide receiver in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus ... saw action in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami (12/28) ... added a 16-yard catch at No. 12 Penn State (11/18) ... collected three catches for 41 yards and a score versus No. 1/3 Ohio State (11/4) ... picked up 46 yards at Wisconsin (10/7) ... recorded four catches for 71 yards against Wagner (9/30) ... added three receptions for 37 yards at No. 2 Michigan (9/23) ... totaled a season-high 95 receiving yards on four catches with a long of 61 versus Temple (9/9) ... contributed a reception in Rutgers debut versus Northwestern (9/3).
John Paddock, QB, 6-0, 190, Illinois
• All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)
• Played in seven games with three starts at quarterback
• Made first Illinois start in 48-45 win vs. Indiana (11/11/23), throwing for 507 yards while tossing four TD passes, including the OT game-winner to Isaiah Williams, to earn B1G Offensive Player of the Week honors
• Paddock’s 507 passing yards vs. Indiana marked a Memorial Stadium record, the second-most in Illinois history, and the most ever by a winning Illini quarterback
• Led Illinois to a win at Minnesota (11/4/23) after entering the game for the first time with 1:25 remaining and facing a 4th-and-11 from the Minnesota 15-yard line with Illinois trailing by five. Paddock needed just 35 seconds to drive the Illini 85 yards on three straight completions, including a 46-yard game-winning touchdown throw to Isaiah Williams. Paddock finished the game 3-for-3 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown, and a 448.0 passer rating in one of the all-time great performances by an Illini back-up quarterback.
Nolan Potter, OL, 6-6, 301, Northern Illinois
• Earned All-MAC honors from league coaches for the third time, including back-to-back first team honors in 2022 and 2023.
• An honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.
• Also made the Phil Steele and PFF All-MAC first team.
• Named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
• Qualified for the Academic All-MAC Team for the third time.
• Served as one of the Huskies’ permanent team captain.
• Led the way for a rushing offense ranked 36th in the country as NIU averaged 179.6 yards per game on the ground.
• THe Huskies ranked 19th nationally in fewest sacks allowed, surrendering just 16 sacks in 13 games.
• Cleared holes for All-MAC running back Antario Brown who rushed for 1,296 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
• NIU backs posted six 100-yard rushing games, including a 280-yard performance by Brown at Akron.
• Helped pave the way for the Huskies’ 380 rushing yards in win at Akron (10-7).
• NIU had 506 yards of total offense at Central Michigan (10-31), second-highest total of the season.
• Offensive line dominated as NIU ran for 287 yards on 50 carries in win over Western Michigan (11-14)
Jayden Price, CB, 6-0,184, North Dakota State
2023 SEASON (SENIOR): Returned to North Dakota State for an extra year of eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 season...Started all 15 games at cornerback...Honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference return specialist...Averaged 14.2 yards per punt return on 16 attempts...Scored on a 66-yard punt return against Murray State and broke the NDSU career record for punt return touchdowns with an 82-yard score at South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the NCAA FCS playoffs...Finished his career third on the NDSU all-time list for career punt returns (63), punt return yards (910) and yards per return (14.44)...Made a career-high eight tackles at South Dakota State...Had 2.0 tackles for loss including a sack against Drake in the first round of the NCAA FCS playoffs...Intercepted passes against Drake and Missouri State...Finished sixth on the team with 47 total tackles and was second with four pass breakups...One of six team captains.
Ryan Sanborn, P, 6-3, 211, Texas
SENIOR (2023): Honorable mention All-Big 12 … appeared in all 14 games … punted 40 times for 1,828 yards … averaged 45.7 yards per punt, the seventh-best single-season average in program history … had 15 punts of 50-plus yards with a long of 64 … recorded 15 punts inside the 20 with nine fair catches and two touchbacks … punted twice for 89 yards with one inside the 20 in the season-opener against Rice … booted three punts for 150 yards including a 56-yarder the landed inside the 20 at No. 3 Alabama … named to the Ray’s 8 list for his performance against the Crimson Tide … punted four times against Wyoming for a season-high 193 yards against Wyoming with one inside the 20 and one fair catch … flipped the field three times of more than 50 yards against the Cowboys including a long of 56 yards … punted four times for 179 yards at Baylor … had a long of 50 yards against the Bears with one wait catch and one inside the 20 … had a punt of 38 yards against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry that was fair caught at the OU 13-yard line … booted three punts for 159 yards at Houston with two over 50 yards, including a 59-yarder … had one punt inside the 20 against the Cougars … totaled three punts for 162 yards (54 ypp) against BYU … had two punts of 50-plus yards against the Cougars including a season-long 64-yarder … tallied four punts for 172 yards with two for 50 yards against Kansas State with two inside the 20 … totaled four punts for 157 yards at TCU … registered four punts for 171 yards at Iowa State with one landing inside the 20 and two punts for over 50 yards … punted twice for 72 yards against Texas Tech with both ending inside the 20 … had a 51-yard punt against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game victory … named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award ... chosen first-team Preseason All-Big 12 by Pro Football Focus and third-team Preseason All-Big 12 by Athlon Sports.
Anthony Sao, CB, 6-1, 200, MidAmerica Nazarene
Listed as a defensive back by MNU, Sao had 24 tackles and a sack for the Kansas University in 2023. Originally from Compton, Calif., there's not a lot of bio information on him. The Falcons really did their homework on this one.
Austin Stogner, TE, 6-6, 258, Oklahoma
Played first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina for the 2022 campaign and then back to OU for his final season ... started 33 of his 59 career games (23 of 47 contests as a Sooner) and caught 84 passes for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns (nine TDs at OU). 2023: Started all 13 games … caught 17 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown … averaged 11.5 yards per catch … tallied at least one reception in 11 games … recipient of Alamo Bowl Sportsmanship Award ... caught two passes for 26 yards vs. TCU (11/24) … recorded a 10-yard reception at BYU (11/18) … served as a game captain and registered a season-high 69 yards and a TD on four catches (including a season-long 35-yarder) vs. West Virginia (11/11) … caught three passes for 24 yards vs. Texas (10/7) … had one reception for 19 yards vs. Iowa State (9/30).
Trey Vaval, CB, 6-0, 170, Minnesota State-Mankato
Had a kick return for a touchdown as a senior in 2023 and also posted 31 tackles with two interceptions. 2022: Played and started in all of Minnesota State's 13 games… Tied for sixth ranked on the team with 38 total tackles… Also had 29 solo tackles and six assists… Saw a season-high of eight tackles vs. U-Mary… Was named to the D2CCA All-Super Region First Team, All NSIC First Team… All-NSIC Second team and was named NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week...Named to the D2CCA All-American Second Team...Received a Don Hansen All-American Honorable Mention.
Isaiah Wooden, WR, 5-9, 170, Southern Utah
• Appeared in all 11 games for the Thunderbirds
• Caught 61 passes for a total of 904 yards and a long of 66
• Scored 14 touchdowns on the season