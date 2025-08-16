Falcons Defense Showing Encouraging Signs Behind Rookies
In the best case scenario for the Atlanta Falcons this season, the team's defense will greatly improve behind several rookie additions. Together, they could begin laying a foundation in 2025 that helps the Falcons develop their best defense since they won the NFC championship nine years ago.
There's obviously a long way to go for the unit to reach that level. But the early returns on the Falcons young defense have been positive.
How well the unit played in Week 2 of the preseason versus the Tennessee Titans was one of NFL.com's Grant Gordon main takeaways from the exhibition contest.
"The Falcons’ top 2025 draft pick, Jalon Walker, didn’t play on Friday, but fellow first-rounderJames Pearce Jr. and third-round safety Xavier Watts got plenty of run. Both got 20-plus snaps in the first half and played into the second," Gordon wrote. "Competing for a starting safety spot next toJessie Bates, Watts had a pair of tackles and looked solid roaming the field. Pearce, meanwhile, had three QB pressures and four tackles, with his biggest play coming when he nearly got around the edge to Brandon Allen and hurried the QB into a throw intercepted by Natrone Brooks.
"Aiming to improve a defense that was ranked 23rd overall last season, Atlanta looks as though it could be heavily impacted by some young guns."
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. Again Makes Presence Felt
In his preseason debut, Pearce received a lot of respect from the Detroit Lions game plan. Detroit dedicated multiple blockers -- either two offensive linemen or a lineman and a tight end chip -- to slow down the rookie in Week 1 of the preseason.
That opened up opportunities for other Falcons edge rushers to make plays.
In Week 2, Pearce was the one delivering impactful plays.
As Brooks explained, Pearce pressured the Titans backup quarterback on a play in the second quarter, which led to an interception from Natrone Brooks.
Pearce continued to play well deep into the preseason contest.
"You get him back out there to do some different things, and he just doesn't seem to wear down or get as tired as you would think. He's able to play and fight through it," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told the media after the game. "Tonight, in the second half, he was the emergency rusher and had to go out there in a couple situations to make sure people can get through the game and do some different things.
"So, he goes out and plays a bunch of snaps for us, and he looks great, looks fine, looks healthy, and he loves playing football."
Falcons' Xavier Watts Showcasing Versatility
Pearce and fellow first-round edge rusher Jalon Walker have high expectations to meet this season. But the Falcons could get quality play from another rookie defender -- third-rounder Xavier Watts.
As Brooks noted, Watts is competing for playing time next to All-Pro candidate safety Jessie Bates III.
"X can handle anything you give him. He's worked himself in excellent shape," Morris said. "He's done a nice job picking up the defense, done a really nice job rotating the first group, second group with all those guys and playing, and I couldn't be more pleased with where he is and his game.”
Third-year safety DeMarcco Hellams missed all of last season because of ankle surgery. But Hellams looked strong in his return to game action during Week 1 of the preseason.
The Falcons also added veteran defensive back Jordan Fuller this offseason and just signed former starting safety Ronnie Harrison.
Watts is competing with those three safeties for playing time. But even if he doesn't start, it seems as though he will receive snaps in packages with extra defensive backs.
The Falcons drafted Watts at No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.