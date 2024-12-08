Falcons' OC Zac Robinson Nearly Poached for Head Coach Job
Offensive coordinators don't stay in one place for long. Every team in the NFL has changed offensive coordinators since 2022. Atlanta Falcons first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been mentioned as an up and coming candidate for NFL head coaching jobs.
However, the NFL isn't the only place with lucrative job offers available.
On Sunday morning, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported: “On Saturday, Oklahoma St coach Mike Gundy agreed to restructure his contract to stay. If he hadn't... sources say Falcons OC Zac Robinson was the school's top choice to replace him.
"Robinson, of course, was an OSU star from 2005-09. Robinson could get NFL HC looks, as well.”
Zac Robinson As a Player (QB)
- Oklahoma State (2006-2009)
- Drafted Round 7, Pick 250
- New England Patriots (2010)
- Seattle Seahawks (2010)
- Detroit Lions (2010)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2013)
Robinson merged his 10,000+ scrimmage yards in his collegiate career at Oklahoma State into Sean McVay's coaching philosophy. Rapoport's Sunday report, “Robinson could get NFL HC looks,” further echoed the sentiments of NFL Network’s Insider Tom Pelissero’s annual Young Head Coaching Candidates article report on Zac Robinson.
"Robinson's first season in Atlanta has been mostly positive," wrote Pelissero. "Atlanta has done this while evolving from a run-centric offense in years past to one with a more balanced mindset. The McVay coaching tree already has impressive branches with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay and Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.”
What checkbook wars would the Falcons and Oklahoma State Cowboys potentially be looking at were they to have fired Head Coach Mike Gundy and gunned for Zac Robinson?
As part of the restructuring of Gundy's contract, his $7.75 million annual salary will be reduced to be redistributed as part of revenue sharing with players. While NFL coaching salaries are not readily accessible to the public and media such as collegiate jobs, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is roughly projected as the highest-paid coordinator in the market ($3 Million).
The highest-paid collegiate offensive play-caller makes a little over $2 Million annually. Oklahoma State mega-donor T. Boone Pickens may be laid to rest, but that well will never dry in Stillwater. That oil money would at least 5X the first-time offensive coordinator's current Atlanta salary if they wanted the legendary alumni to run the show as the head coach.
Robinson came to Atlanta after spending five seasons (2019-23) with the Los Angeles Rams in a variety of roles, including quarterbacks/passing game coordinator (2022-23), assistant quarterbacks coach (2019; 2021), and assistant wide receivers coach (2020).
Young, creative play-callers with proven track records of sustained improvement get “their shot” at being head coaches sooner rather than later. If they don't succeed, they are replaced quickly.
Enjoy Zac Robinson while you have him, Falcons fans; it won’t last long.