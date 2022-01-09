Halftime Report: Can Falcons Overcome 18-Point Deficit?

The Atlanta Falcons are struggling against the New Orleans Saints in the season finale, but not because of the opponents you would suspect.

The Atlanta Falcons dug themselves into a massive 24-6 hole against the New Orleans Saints at halftime.

The Falcons deferred on the opening coin-toss to see if Dean Pees' defense could make a statement against the Saints offense.

Unfortunately, the visitors marched down the field on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, which resulted in a touchdown.

The Falcons responded on their opening offensive series with a 48-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

The Falcons had yet another opportunity to respond after a Saints drive stalled thanks to a Greg Maher missed field goal from 34 yards out.

Matt Ryan was able to find Olamide Zaccheaus for a 28 yard gain, resulting in another season-long successful field goal for Koo.

With the Saints leading 7-6, Taysom Hill marched his team's offense down the field once more midway through the second quarter.

After a short gain in Falcon territory, Hill had to exit the game due to injury.

In stepped backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who came out firing into the endzone on his first snap of the game.

Again, another play resulted in injuries for players from both teams.

As of now, A.J. Terrell's status is unknown, and the Falcons will need him with the way Siemian is playing.

Just one play after Terrell's exit, Siemian targeted defensive back Fabian Moreau on a critical third and nine which he committed defensive pass interference.

The penalty led to this touchdown that put the Saints up 14-6.

With the Falcons needing a score, rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo made an incredible interception on Matt Ryan.

Yet again, Pees' defense was put in a challenging position as their opponent started near midfield on yet another drive.

While the defense had the Saints drive stopped in its tracks after five plays and an offensive, false start, Dante Fowler Jr. committed a penalty that extended the drive.

Fortunately, the drive only resulted in three additional points for the visitors.

Just when things could not get any worse, Malcolm Jenkins forced another turnover which resulted in yet another Trevor Siemian touchdown that put the team up 24-6.

The Falcons will need better play in all three phases if they want to spoil the Saints playoff hopes in the second-half.