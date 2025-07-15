WR Garrett Wilson Gets Record Deal With Drake London Negotiations Approaching
Drake London was the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. But he won't be the first wideout in that draft class paid with a big contract extension.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the New York Jets agreed to pay Garrett Wilson a four-year, $130 million extension. With the deal, Wilson will make NFL history as the first wide receiver with an extension worth more than $31 million per year after only playing three seasons.
Wilson's average annual salary will be $32.5 million.
The Jets picked Wilson at No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons selected London two picks earlier at No. 8.
That should make Wilson's new deal particularly intriguing for both the Falcons and their fans. London hasn't experienced the same level of success as Wilson, who has posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.
But London registered 100 catches, 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during 2024. Wilson's best statistical season was 101 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from last season.
Wilson's $32.5 million average annual salary will make him the fifth-most expensive wideout in the NFL. Only Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and D.K. Metcalf have a higher annual salary.
The signs, though, point to London joining that group. Actually, there's probably a scenario where London could get more. than Wilson's deal.
If second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and London showcase the chemistry they displayed in a couple games last season throughout the 2025 campaign, London is going to fetch quite the average salary on his next contract. London averaged 117.3 yards per game and 16 yards per reception during Penix's three starts last season.
London had 72 catches for 866 yards as a rookie in 2022 and then 69 grabs for 905 yards in 2023.
The Falcons opted into his fifth-year option for the 2026 season. So, London can't become a free agent for another year and a half.
But given his success and the early nature of Wilson's deal, it's worth wondering if the Falcons might pursue an extension for London sooner rather than later.