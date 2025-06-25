All-Pro WR Explains Why Ex-Falcons' Julio Jones is the NFL's 'Prototype' WR
There have been so many great wide receivers in NFL history. Even if an analyst was putting together a list of just the greatest receivers of the 21st Century, it would be challenging to pick the very best one.
But when asked while appearing on Join the Lobby hosted by Faze Swagg & Matcrackz, Los Angeles Rams 2023 second-team All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua left little doubt -- hit favorite receiver, and the one everyone at the position should try and emulate, is former Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones.
"He's my favorite. The perfect mixture of size and speed," Nacua said. "He could run every route at his size. I think he kind of rotated between playing X and Z, but something about him.
"That should be the prototype for every wide receiver. Like, if you want to have a wide receiver body, it should look like Julio Jones."
Nacua added that if the Falcons held on to defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl during Feb. 2017, Jones would have won MVP.
"He was ballin' in that game," said Nacua.
Jones actually only had four targets in that Super Bowl matchup, which was something he vented about on an episode of his podcast during the first week of June.
But with his four opportunities, Jones had four catches for 87 yards. His most impressive reception was a 27-yard toe drag along the sideline on second-and-8 with about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The reception set the Falcons up in field-goal range with an eight-point lead.
Falcons fans, though, know how the game ended.
Jones and the Falcons lost their chance at a championship. But Jones didn't need a ring to solidify his place among the receiving greats.
From 2012-19, the Falcons receiver was arguably the greatest in the game. During that eight-year span, Jones made first-team All-Pro twice, led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was first in catches during 2015. He averaged nearly 1,400 receiving yards and 93 catches with six touchdowns per season.
Jones finished his career with 914 catches, 13,703 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns. He's arguably the greatest player in Falcons history.
Nacua would argue all of that success came from his incredible mixture of size and speed. If NFL head coaches could create a receiver in a lab, he would come out as Julio Jones.