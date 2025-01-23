Falcons Not Considered Front Runners for Top Defensive Free Agents
The Atlanta Falcons have several areas on defense that they need to address before the 2025 season. But Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron didn't sound like he anticipates the team doing that with any of the top names in NFL free agency.
On Jan. 23, Cameron named the best landing spots for the top 15 defensive free agents this offseason. Cameron didn't mentioned the Falcons as the best fits for any of them.
On one hand, that's not shocking. The Falcons aren't projected to have a lot of salary cap space this offseason. In fact, Spotrac estimated that Atlanta is one of just seven teams expected to be above the approximate salary cap when the new NFL year begins in March.
The Falcons could create more cap space with some roster cuts. But they still won't have a lot of money to spend this offseason.
But that doesn't mean they shouldn't be mentioned for at least one of league's top pending defensive free agents. From a football standpoint, they are particularly a fit because of their needs at edge rusher, the defensive line and cornerback.
Falcons defenders Jessie Bates III and Kaden Elliss would likely agree. Both arrived in Atlanta during free agency two years ago.
Bates and Elliss are now the center pieces of the Falcons defense that the organization is trying to build around in 2025.
Of the 15 players PFF ranked as the best defensive free agents this offseason, edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Rasul Douglas are the two I'd project as the most intriguing fits for the Falcons.
A former Defensive Player of the Year winner, Mack is the top edge rusher available in free agency. The Falcons should make their pass rush a priority this offsason after finishing 31st in sacks during 2024.
Atlanta hasn't been in the top half of the league in sacks since the team last made the postseason seven years ago.
Douglas is far from a perfect cornerback. But PFF hyped him for his ability to create turnovers.
The Falcons may only be able to target imperfect free agent players with their limited offseason resources. If that's the case, pairing Bates with as many defensive backs proven to be able to take the ball away would be a wise strategy for Atlanta's defense in 2025.
Money could be an issue for Atlanta signing either player. But there's little doubt that the Falcons are a fit for Mack, Douglas and possibly other top defensive free agents this offseason.