Falcons' Kirk Cousins Put on Blast After 4th Straight Loss
It's been a rough go for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lately. Week 14 wasn't any better.
While Cousins averaged 9.3 yards per pass, he didn't throw a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game. He also had 2 interceptions, adding to his lead in the category that he already had before Week 14.
Without any scores from their quarterback, the Falcons fell to the Vikings 42-21. The defeat dropped the Falcons out of a first place tie in the NFC South. If the playoffs started today, the Falcons wouldn't make the postseason.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved into sole possession of first place in the division Sunday. Tampa Bay defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13.
After the loss to the Vikings, social media users ripped into Cousins.
Cousins appeared to be a significant upgrade from Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Cousins had the Falcons sitting at 6-3 at the midseason point.
But since then, the veteran quarterback has tossed no touchdowns and 8 interceptions in the last four games, all of which have been losses.
With another defeat Sunday, calls for the Falcons to bench Cousins for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. grew louder.
Sunday marked the first time Cousins returned to U.S. Bank Stadium since leaving the Vikings this offseason. Some hyped the contest as a revenge game for the quarterback, but it turned into that instead for the Vikings.
Cousins' replacement, Sam Darnold, threw a career-best 5 touchdown passes.
Despite the fourth straight loss, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris expressed that Cousins will remain the team's starting quarterback in Week 15.
Vikings fans had the exact opposite reaction that Falcons fans had on social media. Some Minnesota fans seemed to take great joy in Cousins' recent poor play, especially on Sunday versus the Vikings.
Assuming he does start in Week 15, Cousins will attempt to turn things around with perhaps Atlanta's season and his career on the line against the Las Vegas Raiders.