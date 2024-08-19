Falcons' Raheem Morris Doubles Down on Few Preseason Reps for QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the rest of the league by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall this past spring. But nearly equally surprising, the Falcons didn't have Penix play in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Penix also won't play in the team's preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris initially cited injury concern as the main reason to sit Penix. But Morris is also pleased with the progress Penix made throughout training camp and in the first preseason game.
Morris further explained his decision about sitting Penix in the final two preseason games while appearing on NFL Network's "Up and Adams" on August 19.
"It's more about protecting our assets, mitigating injury with our guys, being able to do it the right way," Morris told host Kay Adams. "We had those two joint practices versus Miami, which were awesome. We got a chance to get great reps against people. We got a big-time scrimmage coming up with our guys. We were able to play them in the first preseason game.
"Kirk's [Cousins] played a bunch of ball. I've got two guys that I feel really good about playing that goes into the game that can execute for us."
Penix is no stranger to injuries. He suffered season-ending aliments four years in a row during college from 2018-21.
Additionally, he had a strong preseason debut. In Week 1 of the preseason, Penix completed 9-of-16 passes for 104 yards.
Personally, I think Morris is being too cautious. As tempting as the "bubble wrap" approach is, it's football. Injuries happen in practice just like in games, and there's no way to improve without being on the field. The most valuable repetitions a rookie can receive is during a live game even if it's the NFL preseason.
And regardless of how much progress Penix has already shown, he's no way a finished product right now. He could continue to get better with more preseason repetitions.
But credit Morris for having a plan and sticking to it. He used the "bubble wrap" approach not just on his quarterbacks but 36 players overall in Week 2 of the preseason.
Morris doesn't value the preseason. Other coaches, such as Andy Reid, who had starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, from the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs playing significant snaps in Week 2 of the preseason, do.
There's no right or wrong answer to approaching the preseason. Falcons fans just hope Atlanta's first-team offense, which also didn't play much in the 2023 preseason, is ready to roll in Week 1.