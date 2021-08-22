AJ McCarron departs with apparent injury against Dolphins

Veteran quarterback AJ McCarron left with the training staff during the second quarter on Saturday night.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason did not go particularly well for veteran quarterback AJ McCarron. With starter Matt Ryan sitting again Saturday, McCarron received the chance to redeem himself against the Miami Dolphins.

But things did not go any better for McCarron, and he left with a right knee injury with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Undrafted rookie free agent Feleipe Franks replaced McCarron. On his first possession, Franks drove the Falcons to the Miami 2-yard line, but the drive stalled after two incompletions.

McCarron appeared to suffer his knee injury while scrambling for seven yards to the Falcons 45-yard line. He remained in the game for another play -- a handoff to Qadree Ollison -- but McCarron fell to the ground during the play and needed help to the sideline.

McCarron walked slowly to the locker room after leaving the field. The Falcons say McCarron will not return to the Saturday night action because of the knee injury.

Before exiting, McCarron went 3 of 6 for 43 yards. He led the offense to a field goal on the game's opening possession, but on the second drive, McCarron and the Falcons went three-and-out.

McCarron played four snaps on the third drive before leaving.

This obviously provides an opportunity for the rookie Franks, with the competition for the Falcons backup QB job possibly opening up just a bit more.

Franks, by the way, is the only healthy QB dressed tonight. Last Friday's 23-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans saw McCarron struggle during the first half, and Franks did little to help himself in the passing game. Combined, the two QBs threw for only 52 passing yards.

Franks, however, might have bolstered his status as a rushing option. He tallied 76 yards on just four carries.

What did the new head coach think?

"With AJ, the operation was a little cleaner, but there were no results behind that because of the entire picture of the offense the first half." Falcons coach Arthur Smith said then. "The second half, with Feleipe, we want to be a little better operationally. What Feleipe clearly showed was that he can extend plays. So that was good to see."