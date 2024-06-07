Falcons Facing Same Big Old Question on Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have not quite reached their summer break. They will host their three-day minicamp next week.
But Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder already labeled what will be the team’s biggest question mark after offseason workouts. It’s a question Falcons fans have heard many times previously.
“Does Arnold Ebiketie take the next step?”
Well, the Ebiketie question is a little more specific than what fans may be used to. In its general form, Holder is asking what Falcons fans have been since the team’s last playoff berth in 2017 – where will the Falcons get more of a pass rush?
If it’s going to come from anywhere, Ebiketie is the obvious answer.
“Part of the reason quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was such a controversial pick is because the Falcons could use help at edge-rusher,” Holder wrote. “While Arnold Ebiketie had a strong season last year with six sacks, he's still inexperienced with only seven career starts over the previous two seasons.
“Also, the Falcons need a pass-rusher to step up after losing Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree this offseason, as those two led the team in sacks with 6.5 each. So, a lot is riding on the third-year pro's shoulders.”
To support Ebiketie, the Falcons drafted defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive end Brandon Dorlus and outside linebacker Bralen Trice. But all three will be rookies and aren’t expected to be major contributors from Day 1.
Calais Campbell is still available in free agency. It isn’t the worst idea to bring back Campbell on another 1-year deal.
But Campbell will turn 38 on September 1. It’s dangerous to count on a pass rusher that age for quality production.
Campbell had 6.5 sacks while playing 63% of Atlanta’s defensive snaps last season. He dressed in all 17 games.
Going to that well is unlikely to be as successful again, especially with Campbell another year older.
So even if the Falcons bring back Campbell, the responsibility of improving the Falcons pass rush will largely fall on Ebiketie. While he doubled his sack total from his first to second season while playing fewer snaps, it’s still very much a question whether Ebiketie can carry a pass rush on his own.
Not only will he be asked to do that, the Falcons are hoping he’s a reason the young rookies flourish early in their careers. Last year, Campbell and Bud Dupree may have been the reason Ebiketie saw an increase in his production.