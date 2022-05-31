Falcons Free Agent Target Signs With NFC South Rival

Possible swing and a miss here for the Falcons.

According to sources, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a deal that could be worth up to $10 million.

Not only does this affect the Atlanta Falcons for a talented player to sign with a division rival, but there was reason to believe that Hicks could have signed with the Dirty Birds.

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has had his stamp all over the Falcons offseason. Within just three months of Pace coming to the Falcons, Atlanta has signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, running back Damien Williams, receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive back Teez Tabor and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, all of whom played for the Bears last season.

The team also signed veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski earlier this month, who played with the Bears from 2016-19.

While there were no reports that Hicks was interested in joining the Falcons, given the current amount of Chicago connections on Atlanta's current roster, it's safe to believe that the idea of signing Hicks was brought up at some point this offseason.

Instead, Atlanta will rely on its youth movement to help restore the pass rush rather than veterans. The team drafted Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie in Round 2 and Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone in Round 3 during this year's NFL Draft.

The Falcons are scheduled to play Hicks and the Buccaneers in Week 5 at Tampa on October 9 and at home in Atlanta for the final regular season game in Week 18.