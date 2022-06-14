Robert Quinn Holding Out at Bears Minicamp: Could Falcons Trade For Star Pass Rusher?

The Falcons need a pass rusher and have a lot of relationships with the Bears.

Last season, Robert Quinn had 18.5 sacks for the Chicago Bears. As a team, the Atlanta Falcons had 18.

Given Quinn's career year at 31 years old, the Bears pass rusher is seeking a new contract this offseason that Chicago is unwilling to give at the moment. Because of this, Quinn is sitting out of Bears mandatory minicamp this week.

Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears in 2020, when Ryan Pace was the general manager.

Pace is no longer in that position with Chicago, but rather a senior personnel executive with the Falcons.

Pace has had his stamp all over the Falcons offseason. Within just three months of Pace coming to the Falcons, Atlanta has signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, running back Damien Williams, receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive back Teez Tabor and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, all of whom played for the Bears last season.

The team also signed veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski last month, who played with the Bears from 2016-19.

So what's one more former Bear on the roster going to do?

In this particular instance, it will totally revamp the pass rush. While it's going to be difficult for Quinn to reach that 18.5 sack threshold in Atlanta without Khalil Mack attracting double teams from the other side of the box, it definitely improves the team at the position they need to get better at the most.

There are two caveats to trading for Quinn. It could block younger players like Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone from seeing the field, and his hefty contract might not shell out the dividends to make the Falcons a contender.

While Atlanta makes sense as Quinn's next destination, it might not be in the best interest for the Falcons.