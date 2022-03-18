Falcons Potential Draft Target David Ojabo Suffers Injury

David Objabo's knee injury might make him a value find for the Falcons on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Michigan defensive end and potential Atlanta Falcons prospect David Objabo suffered a knee injury Friday at the Wolverines' Pro Day. His current status remains a mystery entering April's draft.

Objabo, a projected first-round selection, was seen grabbing his left knee while running drills in front of scout. He collapsed and needed help from Michigan's athletic staff to get off the field.

This 2021 season was one to remember for the 6-5 pass rusher. Ojabo finished second on the Wolverines in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (12), behind projected first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo also recorded 42 total pressures, second-most in the Big Ten behind Hutchinson.

The Falcons, who currently own the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft, have been linked to Ojabo due to his style of play. Scouts project the junior to be a better fit as a standing outside pass rusher rather than someone who plays with their hand on the ground. The Falcons transitioned to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Dean Pees last season.

This could be a blessing in disguise for Atlanta if the franchise believes he can be an immediate contributor when healthy. Depending on the severity of the injury, Objabo could fall out of the first round and be in play for teams at the top of the second.

Atlanta, which owns two second-round picks, could elect to add him with the intent of "redshirting" him a season and adding stability to its pass rush long-term. It also would allow the Falcons to target either tackle or wide receiver at the No. 8 selection, two positions that are in need of upgrades.

The Falcons also might be out of the running for any of the top prospects should they acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ownership met with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Wednesday in Atlanta of potentially joining the franchise this offseason.

The Texans are wanting three first-round picks, plus future draft capital for Watson. Both the New Orleans Saints and Falcons have sent Houston general manager Nick Caserio their trade packages in hopes of getting a deal done in the coming days.

A source tells FalconReport.com that Watson is currently mulling over both teams and is expected to make a decision over the weekend.