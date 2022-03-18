With Allen Robinson In Los Angeles, Could Falcons Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Rams still could sign Odell Beckham Jr., but he might now be an option for the Falcons' offense

Odell Beckham Jr. might believe his future is in Los Angeles, but recent events might indicate otherwise.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson on a three-year deal worth $46.5 million. Robinson, 28, spent the past four season in Chicago as the Bears' leading receiver.

Adding Robinson doesn't necessarily mean that Los Angeles is out on a reunion with Beckham. It does, however, mean that the Rams are going to have to find a way to move a receiver before bringing back the former Pro Bowler.

Rams general manager Les Snead has been open about re-signing Beckham to a long-term deal. The team also was interested in retaining pass rusher Von Miller, but he agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles' receiving corps now feature three Pro Bowlers for quarterback Matthew Stafford to work with next fall. Cooper Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is under contract through 2023. Robert Woods, who suffered a torn ACL just after Beckham was added, is signed through 2025.

The Rams technically have an out with Woods his contract following the 2021 season. If released, Los Angeles would take a dead cap hit of $12.1 million. Snead also could look to move Woods to a receiver-needy team and garner future draft capital.

Atlanta is in need of a No. 1 receiver following the departure of Russell Gage to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former LSU and Browns teammate Jarvis Landry visited the Falcons earlier this week, thus making a reunion possible.

A selling point for Beckham would be the addition of a younger quarterback. The Falcons have been in deep talks with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ownership met with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Wednesday in Atlanta of potentially joining the franchise this offseason.

Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million extension in 2020, must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be finalized. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are also interested in adding Watson as well.

If Watson agrees to go elsewhere, it could be hard to imagine Beckham signing in Atlanta. The 29-year-old is about branding, meaning being in bigger cities could be a selling point. Teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders also could be interested in adding him.

Both franchises also are in better cap situations than the Falcons to offer Beckham a more lucrative deal. Los Angeles currently owns $21.5 million in cap space while Las Vegas is currently sitting with $36.6 million in space.

By all accounts the Rams still could sign Beckham. The team also could pivot into a different direction, thus leaving a door slightly open for the Falcons to pounce.