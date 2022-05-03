Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems

Matt Ryan Makes Admission About Falcons, Deshaun Watson Situation

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson both enter the 2022 season at the helm of two different organizations than years past. Even though Watson ended up at the Browns and Ryan at the Colts, Watson’s offseason dealings shook things up for the Falcons and catalyzed Ryan’s trade to the Colts

For days, Atlanta seemed like the likely landing spot for Watson before Cleveland offered the former Texans signal-caller a monster deal. Ryan, who served as quarterback for the Falcons for his entire 14-year career to this point, said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast that had the Watson situation not happened, there would be “a really good chance” Ryan would still be with Atlanta.  

“Had none of this gone down? There’s probably a chance, a really good chance,” Ryan told Russillo. “But it did, so when it does, when situations change and the circumstances change, I had always thought—like everybody—when you’re drafted there and you play there, ‘This is where I’m going to play my entire career.’ For 14 years, every day, I woke up, it was to try to help the Falcons win a championship. That had been reciprocated on the other end for me. When that changed, I had to look into it, and it has certainly been a big change, for sure, but a good one. It’s hard to say, but I think honestly it’s more than likely I would’ve probably still been there if circumstances had been different. But I’m excited with where I’m at.”

In March, Watson’s market was hot, with suitors including the Panthers, Falcons, Browns and Saints. It was first reported on March 15 that Atlanta was pursuing the Clemson product when ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Falcons emerged as a “sleeper team.” Watson personally reached out to Atlanta and had an interest in the franchise, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Schefter also reported that Falcons owner Arthur Blank developed a relationship with Watson when the quarterback was the team’s ballboy while playing at Gainesville High in Georgia.

Watson met with Atlanta on March 16, and that same day, it was reported the Falcons informed veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan of their interest in the Houston quarterback. Ryan recalled on the podcast being told about the team’s intentions. 

“When free agency starts to pick up and they start to look into what they want to do, I got filled into the loop that they were going to look into Deshaun Watson,” he said. “At that point, I said, ‘O.K., I understand,’ but I also need to look into what I need to look into, and if this doesn’t go down, just find out if this is still the best fit for me.” 

Atlanta seemed to be the front-runner in landing the Watson sweepstakes, but eventually lost out when he waived his no-trade clause to join Cleveland on March 18. Ryan was traded to Indianapolis three days later. 

Ryan wasn’t the only quarterback caught in the whiplash of the Watson dealings. The Browns’ public breakup with Baker Mayfield has caused a steady back-and-forth between both parties. On April 22, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said they were “transparent” with the 2018 No. 1 pick of their intentions in pursuing Watson, though Mayfield has previously said they were not

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that accuse the quarterback of sexual assault and sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits describe accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” Civil proceedings in the 22 active lawsuits are ongoing.

Watson previously faced 10 criminal complaints. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on the massage therapists and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. On March 11, a Harris County grand jury declined to charge Watson on nine complaints, returning nine “no” bills. Nearly two weeks later, another grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count.

It was reported April 16 that Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 22 plaintiffs, requested records from the Texans that include any nondisclosure agreements and correspondences between the quarterback and Houston’s security staff, coaches and the head trainer. It also asked for communication between the organization and two hotels where Watson reportedly met with massage therapists.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, requested medical records from the plaintiffs Saturday to see whether they suffered emotional distress after their encounters with his client in massage sessions. 

The NFL is still investigating whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, in which he could face suspension. The NFL and NFLPA reportedly agreed for former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson to act as an impartial arbitrator to lead the investigation into disciplinary cases similar to Watson’s.

In his introductory press conference with Cleveland, Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman. No trial dates have been set for any of the 22 active civil cases.

Now in the main role with Indianapolis, Ryan has no ill will toward Atlanta and is looking forward to his new opportunity with the Colts. He’ll have weapons like Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to build up Indianapolis’s offense.

“I loved every minute of it; there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “I’m not bitter about how it ended, but from the football standpoint, I do feel a sense of energy, like a rejuvenation that comes with going into a new place. Really good football team, great teammates, a lot of talent. That part is really, really exciting.” 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

YOU MAY LIKE

Fabinho celebrates a Liverpool goal
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Advances to UCL Final After Overcoming Villarreal Comeback

The Yellow Submarine put a scare in Liverpool with two first-half goals before Jürgen Klopp’s side pulled away with three goals in a 12-minute span.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17)
NFL

Ryan Tannehill Was In ‘Dark Place’ After Titans’ Playoff Loss

The quarterback went to therapy for a while in order to move on from the game.

By Madison Williams
General view of a NCAA logo
College

Task Force To Big-Money Boosters: NIL Sanctions Could Be Coming

College administrators are finalizing guidelines expected to clarify that boosters and booster-led collectives are prohibited from involvement in recruiting, sources tell SI.

By Ross Dellenger
76ers center Joel Embiid (21) rest on his knees during a break in action of a game.
Play
NBA

Doc Rivers Says Embiid ‘Feeling Better,’ Return Still Unknown

Although he said the All-Star center was feeling better, the Sixers coach was hesitant to sound too optimistic.

By Zach Koons
Mets manager Buck Showalter ahead of an Opening Day game in Washington.
MLB

Buck Showalter Discusses MLB Punishing Mets, Not Other Pitchers

The manager weighed in on suspensions handed out to the Mets: “It’s funny, we’re the guys getting hit and we’re the ones getting punished.”

By Nick Selbe
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during Game 1 of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
NBA

Assessing the Draymond Green Ejection

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
aidan_hutchinson_042822
Play
Betting

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux Early Favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Pass rushers lead a crowded field of first-round defenders vying for rookie honors.

By Jennifer Piacenti
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

NFL Hires First Asian American Among 10 New On-Field Officials

Lo van Pham will join the league’s ranks from the Big 12.

By Associated Press