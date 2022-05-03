Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Deshaun Watson both enter the 2022 season at the helm of two different organizations than years past. Even though Watson ended up at the Browns and Ryan at the Colts, Watson’s offseason dealings shook things up for the Falcons and catalyzed Ryan’s trade to the Colts.

For days, Atlanta seemed like the likely landing spot for Watson before Cleveland offered the former Texans signal-caller a monster deal. Ryan, who served as quarterback for the Falcons for his entire 14-year career to this point, said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast that had the Watson situation not happened, there would be “a really good chance” Ryan would still be with Atlanta.

“Had none of this gone down? There’s probably a chance, a really good chance,” Ryan told Russillo. “But it did, so when it does, when situations change and the circumstances change, I had always thought—like everybody—when you’re drafted there and you play there, ‘This is where I’m going to play my entire career.’ For 14 years, every day, I woke up, it was to try to help the Falcons win a championship. That had been reciprocated on the other end for me. When that changed, I had to look into it, and it has certainly been a big change, for sure, but a good one. It’s hard to say, but I think honestly it’s more than likely I would’ve probably still been there if circumstances had been different. But I’m excited with where I’m at.”

In March, Watson’s market was hot, with suitors including the Panthers, Falcons, Browns and Saints. It was first reported on March 15 that Atlanta was pursuing the Clemson product when ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Falcons emerged as a “sleeper team.” Watson personally reached out to Atlanta and had an interest in the franchise, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Schefter also reported that Falcons owner Arthur Blank developed a relationship with Watson when the quarterback was the team’s ballboy while playing at Gainesville High in Georgia.

Watson met with Atlanta on March 16, and that same day, it was reported the Falcons informed veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan of their interest in the Houston quarterback. Ryan recalled on the podcast being told about the team’s intentions.

“When free agency starts to pick up and they start to look into what they want to do, I got filled into the loop that they were going to look into Deshaun Watson,” he said. “At that point, I said, ‘O.K., I understand,’ but I also need to look into what I need to look into, and if this doesn’t go down, just find out if this is still the best fit for me.”

Atlanta seemed to be the front-runner in landing the Watson sweepstakes, but eventually lost out when he waived his no-trade clause to join Cleveland on March 18. Ryan was traded to Indianapolis three days later.

Ryan wasn’t the only quarterback caught in the whiplash of the Watson dealings. The Browns’ public breakup with Baker Mayfield has caused a steady back-and-forth between both parties. On April 22, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said they were “transparent” with the 2018 No. 1 pick of their intentions in pursuing Watson, though Mayfield has previously said they were not.

Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that accuse the quarterback of sexual assault and sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits describe accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” Civil proceedings in the 22 active lawsuits are ongoing.

Watson previously faced 10 criminal complaints. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on the massage therapists and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. On March 11, a Harris County grand jury declined to charge Watson on nine complaints, returning nine “no” bills. Nearly two weeks later, another grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count.

It was reported April 16 that Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 22 plaintiffs, requested records from the Texans that include any nondisclosure agreements and correspondences between the quarterback and Houston’s security staff, coaches and the head trainer. It also asked for communication between the organization and two hotels where Watson reportedly met with massage therapists.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, requested medical records from the plaintiffs Saturday to see whether they suffered emotional distress after their encounters with his client in massage sessions.

The NFL is still investigating whether Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, in which he could face suspension. The NFL and NFLPA reportedly agreed for former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson to act as an impartial arbitrator to lead the investigation into disciplinary cases similar to Watson’s.



In his introductory press conference with Cleveland, Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman. No trial dates have been set for any of the 22 active civil cases.

Now in the main role with Indianapolis, Ryan has no ill will toward Atlanta and is looking forward to his new opportunity with the Colts. He’ll have weapons like Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to build up Indianapolis’s offense.

“I loved every minute of it; there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “I’m not bitter about how it ended, but from the football standpoint, I do feel a sense of energy, like a rejuvenation that comes with going into a new place. Really good football team, great teammates, a lot of talent. That part is really, really exciting.”

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: